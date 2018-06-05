WCD Ministry Reveals The Identity Of The Air India Sexual Harassment Survivor By Accident

The Women and Child Development Ministry (WCD) broke one of the most crucial laws and rectified it immediately. It revealed the identity of the Air India (AI) air hostess, who has accused a senior AI officer of sexual harassment.

The name of the sexual harassment complainant was released by the Public Information Bureau (PIB) officials after a meeting between Union Minister Maneka Gandhi and the survivor. However, the ministry soon removed it from the PIB website.

The complainant met with the WCD Minister Maneka Gandhi on Monday. Following the meeting, the Union Minister directed the head of the Internal Complaints Committee of Air India to complete the inquiry within June. “The minister has also spoken to the head of the Internal Complaints Committee of Air India and has directed her to complete the inquiry within June,” an official statement read.

According to a WCD ministry official, Gandhi has also taken up the matter with Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu.

The survivor had also written a letter demanding for appointing a neutral investigation committee to look into the matter. The letter titled ‘Request for justice’ was addressed to Prabhu and was also marked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She had said that the senior officer ‘sexually propositioned’ and ‘abused’ her.

The victim also said that the Air India’s women’s cell did not take action despite repeated complaints. “I used the internal processes because I did not want to attract publicity or attention, in the media or the Airline, but six years of torture and nine months of torturous delay and cover-ups have left me frustrated,” she said, according to India.

Meanwhile, Suresh Prabhu has asked Air India CMD Pradeep Singh Kharola to immediately address the issue. “If necessary, will appoint another committee,” he had said in a tweet.

H/T: India