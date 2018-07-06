WCD Minister Maneka Gandhi Suggests An Option To Drop Father’s Name In PAN Form

The Union women and child development (WCD) minister Maneka Gandhi put forward her suggestion of giving an option of dropping father’s name from the PAN (Permanent Account Number) card application form in front of the finance ministry.

PAN card serves as one of the identification proofs, which has a unique ten-digit alphanumeric identity that the Income Tax department allots to each taxpayer. Currently, it is mandatory to mention father’s name in the application form for PAN card.

The WCD ministry wants that children of separated or divorced women or those adopted by single mothers should be given the option of not writing their father’s name if they so choose while applying for PAN card.

WCD minister Maneka Gandhi has written to Piyush Goyal, her counterpart in the finance ministry earlier this week that the government should “re-examine” the application form for PAN card to facilitate the filing of applications by single mothers for their children.

Gandhi has argued that a number of women, who have separated from their husbands and have their children living with them, for personal reasons or otherwise, often do not want the names of their ex-husbands to be mentioned on the documents pertaining to the children.

“Keeping in view the sensitivity of such single mothers, it is important to give them option of not having to mention the names of their ex-husbands on the statutory applications required to be filed before different government authorities,” Gandhi has written in the letter, according to the Hindustan Times.

Gandhi also brought notice to women who are willingly single women and who are adopting children and that her ministry is giving priority to such cases. “In such cases, there is no father of the child whose PAN number is being requested for,” the letter further says.

If the finance ministry agrees to Gandhi’s request, this will be the second time that the government will amend existing rules to facilitate single mothers.

In 2016, the ministry of external affairs amended the passport rules to do away with an official requirement for single mothers and divorcees to get their husbands’ signature as well as a no-objection certificate while applying for their children’s passport.

It was Gandhi who had taken up the matter with foreign affairs minister Sushma Swaraj after Priyanka Gupta, a Delhi-based single mother, launched an online campaign against the authorities’ demand that she disclose her estranged husband’s name while applying for her daughter’s passport.

