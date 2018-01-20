WB Govt And Sulabh Organisation To Work Together For Tiger-Widows From Sunderbans

Tiger-widows, who lost their husbands to tigers in the Sunderbans, are being given some relief. In a workshop organised at the Sunderbans, the world’s largest mangrove forest located between India and Bangladesh, West Bengal government announced that it will join hands with social organisation Sulabh International to end the misery of these widows.

According to The Hindu, as many as 1,000 men have lost their lives in past few years. These men have been killed by the Tigers when they went deep into the forest to collect wood and honey. Some were also forced to go to forest due to the absence of toilets. The widows of these men are treated badly by the society. The In-laws have also given names to them such as ‘swami-kheko,’ meaning husband eaters.

The Sulabh organisation, which is known for its work for the widows in Vrindavan, will now be working for these Tiger widows also. During the workshop, also attended by widows from Nabadwip in West Bengal, Vrindavan, and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, ways to eradicate this social torture suffered by these widows were discussed.

H/T: The Hindu