Water Conservationist Amla Ruia Tells Us Why She Doesn’t Want Her Ashes To Be Drowned In Ganges

With the change of the millennium, Rajasthan went through a severe drought. That was when Mumbai’s social activist Amla Ruia read about the poor conditions of farmers in the dry state.

It’s one thing to mourn the situation of a state and another to do something about it. Amla, the ‘water mother’, gave the lifeline of the world back to us: clean water.

For 10 years now, Amla Ruia has been using traditional water harvesting techniques and building check dams. We carried our plows to dig out the water story from the wells. Excerpts:

What is one water tradition that you’d love people to bring back to their lifestyles?

Ah, the traditions of our ancestors were wonderful. In those times, people would look after their own water bodies and maintain them. Imagine, all seven-lakh counted villages (and those uncounted) would create their own water bodies and jointly look after them.

Unfortunately, after the British invaded our country, they commanded the villagers to stop as the Govt. took control of the water bodies, too. It was then that things changed. Ever since those times, it is still the Govt. who is maintaining it all, and the condition is not hidden from us.

So how can we fix it? What exactly is the issue with our harvesting system?

The Govt. of our country is perhaps not employing the right people to complete these jobs. Whenever I go for a site visit, the villagers keep telling me about one or the other flaw with the construction that forbids water harvesting from happening.

We created a check dam in the Pali district of Mewar, Rajasthan. Apart from a generous donation, the villagers also contributed 11 Lakhs. The water showered them with its love and prosperity in return with a net income of Rs. 56 Crores in the first year. A year before this, the Govt. had built a similar structure after investing Rs. 74 Lakhs,

Since the engineers were rather new and inexperienced, the flaw in the structure led to its fall in only the first seasonal rain. I could literally see the 74 lakhs drowning in the water, and this was just one of those thousands of villages across India.

Do you think that the judgment on the Ganga Yamuna being declared a Human Entity will curb water pollution?

There is a reason why the Rishis and Munis called them sacred. After all, you cannot defy your own mother. So yeah, I think it might prove helpful, too.

What is your take on the religious abuse of rivers?

The pilgrims add milk every day and pour it in the water-goddess as a form of prayer. But, what about the polythenes that go in with it?

I’ve already told my family that after I die, I don’t want my ashes to be scattered into water, rather I want them to be sprinkled when some flowers are being planted, maybe? The flowers will also get some calcium.

Share one miraculous fact about water harvesting from history.

There was a beautiful tradition that we followed. In the desert, the Chejwans would make a 60 feet deep, and 4 feet wide ‘kui.’ They would make a rope with growing over there. While the digger would keep going in, and as the sand would collapse, he would put a rope ring that would hold the sand back. If it became too hot for the digger inside, his companion would throw in some scorching sand on his metal hat. Following which, the excess heat of the sand would send the warm currents to go up, and the heat inside would be released.

Once the hole would be ready, and the person came out, the hole would be covered. In the night time, moisture would collect about 4 pitchers of water inside the ‘kui.’ And that’s how they would generate water daily. Marvel of engineering, isn’t it?

How do you preserve the livelihood of farmers during droughts?

We make check dams after check dams to ensure just that. These dams hold water only for a few months. Immediately after that, the water seeps into the wells and lasts all year round. Even after 2-3 years of droughts, the farmers can rely on the water from their wells.

How are check dams empowering rural women?

As soon as the check dams are ready, the women don’t have to go long distances to fetch water, the little girls can go to school. And, guess who saves the day? Water!

How does your family help you in your mission?

Apart from being there for me, my family is a huge support, financially. My son gives me Rs. 1-1.5 crores each year for the check dams, and my daughters, too, send me as much money as I require for my mission.

How, at an individual level, can we help conserve water?

While everyone knows they should preserve water, not leave the tap open while brushing their teeth, etc., there’s one thing we all tend to neglect: whenever offered water, we take a sip or two and then put it back. Do you realize how much water is being wasted? Maybe, that’s where we should begin.

This article was first published on April 22, 2017.