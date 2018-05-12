Watch This Short Film On Periods Through The Lens Of A Father-Daughter Relationship

A short movie by Divya Unny, ‘Her First Time’, shows the “awkward” interaction between a father and a daughter when the daughter gets her period for the first time.

A young girl (Vedika Nanwani) gets her first period when her gynaecologist mother (Veena Nair) is at work. The father (Satyajit Sharma) finds himself in a very unfamiliar situation and googles ‘daughter’s first period’.

The film also has a few beautiful moments like a box that says ‘Congratulations‘ that had been prepared by the mother for the time when her girl would get her first period. The box has pads, tampons, and panties inside along with a note with instructions. How menstruation is still looked as a taboo in our country, the metaphoric congratulatory box celebrates the natural and normal part of a woman’s life.

The short film has already been screened at approximately 15 Indian and International film festivals so far. It has also been picked up by the NGO Breakthrough India to help raise awareness about menstruation.

The directorial debut by journalist-turned-actress, Unny, is available for viewing on the YouTube channel Large Short Films.

Watch the movie here:

HER FIRST TIME I DIVYA UNNY I ROYAL STAG BARREL SELECT LARGE SHORT FILMS The mother loves her daughter endlessly. Will she be there at a critical time? Watch #HerFirstTime, a perfect short by Divya Unny. #BarrelSelect #LargeShortFilms #MakeItPerfect

H/T: Scroll