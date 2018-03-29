Watch The Video In Which Blogger Kristina Kuzmic’s Son Comes Out To Her In The Most Heart-Warming Way

I am amazed, simply amazed, at the way Mommy-blogger Kristina Kuzmic finds her way out during a crisis. I mean situations when she’s to handle her three (naughty) kids. *wink*

She became an idol for millions of mommies around the world when she openly talked about the ‘me-time’ that every mother deserves. According to her, women shouldn’t feel guilty for sparing a moment for themselves away from the kids.

Kristina Kuzmic recently released a small video wherein she discloses a very intimate conversation with her son. According to her, he made her sit down for ‘an ímportant talk.’ Kristina describes the moment as: “…my son, who was 10 at the time, walks in and looks all serious. He even looked a little nervous.”

She thought he made a blunder at the school or something as he said, “I need you to put your computer away, and I need you to really listen because this is important.”

A little worried Kristina now watches her son say, “’Mom I’ve been doing a lot of thinking. And I’m ready to come out of the closet. I am straight.”

The mom admitted that, at first, she found the situation funny and cute but immediately realised that this, indeed, is a teaching moment for both of them. She says, “He knows that when someone’s gay they come out of the closet, and they usually announce it first to the people closest to them. So he figured the same rule applied to straight people. I thanked him for opening my eyes to the type of world I want to live in. A world where every kid plays by the same rules and we don’t assume anything.”

Kristina’s conversation about sexuality with her younger son made her realise that coming out shouldn’t be a gay-thing anymore. So she took this as an opportunity to ‘come out’ to her child and the world. She says, “I, myself, have never publicly come out to you guys, so I’m going to take the opportunity to do so now. I am straight. And I hope you can still love me.”

While some think it was an inspiring video, others suggest that Kristina could have handled the situation in a better way.

“It would have been a great opportunity to talk to your son about why LGBT people stay ‘in the closet.”

“While I definitely understand where Kuzmic was coming from in her video, it misses the mark. In coming out, people in the LGBT community risk rejection, scorn, and even physical violence. Often, LGBT kids and young adults spend years working up the courage to do it and live in fear of how others will react.”

“No one blames a 10-year-old for not having a firm grasp on complex social issues yet, but Kuzmic’s “coming out” feels completely out of touch. While it’s clear that she wasn’t trying to be malicious or hurtful, it is important that, in trying to foster true equality, we don’t lose touch with reality. And the reality is that, while cute for a child, coming out of the closet as a straight person doesn’t carry nearly the same weight or have the same painful history as it does for LGBTQ people.”

Well, I think the video has a child-like innocence to it and we should focus on how the world is getting a little better for the future generations. Kristina’s point is to show that issues like same-sex marriage are slowly getting normalised in our society and it’s a great thing! Your thought?