Watch The 9 Y.O. Granddaughter Of Martin Luther King Jr. Demand A Gun-Free World

Last weekend, when Washington was protesting for a gun-controlled society, it was the granddaughter of Martin Luther King Jr. who won everyone’s heart with her powerful little speech.

Standing tall amidst the crowd, nine-year-old Yolanda Renee King raised her voice at the “March For Our Lives” rally and demanded a gun-free world.

Yolanda began her speech by saying, “My name is Yolanda Renee King, granddaughter of Martin Luther King and Loretta Scott King. My grandfather had a dream that his four little children would not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character. I have a dream that enough is enough and that this should be a gun free world, period.”

Yolanda is the eldest granddaughter of civil rights icon. She was accompanied by Jaclyn Corin, a 17-year-old student who survived the unfortunate Valentine’s Day shooting at a Florida high school when a gunman killed 17 students and staff members.

Addressing the crowd, she further said, “Spread the word have you heard, all across the nation, we are going to be a great generation.”

The public meeting took place near the National Mall where her grandfather delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech. It was attended by students, teachers, parents of the victims and the general public that urged the government to make school-safety their priority by passing stricter gun control laws.

Watch the video below and see Yolanda and Jaclyn smiling and holding hands as they interact with the enthusiastic crowd.