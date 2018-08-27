Watch Singer Vidya Vox Talk About Dealing With Racism, Abusive Father, And Anxiety Issues

Known for her amazing Bollywood-Western mashups, and hit originals like ‘Tamil Born Killa’ and ‘Kutthu Fire’, Indo-American musician Vidya Iyer is a YouTube sensation, and one of the few fusion singers who have a followership of over four million subscribers!

Favourite of many, Vidya recently released a new video titled ‘The Vidya Vox Story’, in which the 28-year-old has opened up about her family, upbringing, racism and a lot more. Born in Chennai, Vidya grew up in Virginia, and is now based in Los Angeles, and in the roughly seven-minute long 360-degree video that is shot in India, she has talked about everything from ‘then to now’. She begins her story by saying, “My music is a complete reflection of who I am as a person”, and goes on to talk about experiencing extreme culture shift at a young age, facing racism in the US as a brown-skinned girl, about her abusive father, and how it all added up to severe anxiety.

In an interestingly shot sequence where both of Vidya’s avatars, Indian and Western, are grooming themselves in a mirror, she narrates, “At home, I’d be listening to Indian music, eating dosa and sambhar. On the way to school, the bus driver would be playing Destiny’s Child, Backstreet Boys and Shakira. I kept the two worlds very apart.”

She reveals that she and her sister were the only brown kids in their school, and were bullied for it and for the food they ate, and the video then takes to the theatre mode depicting the abusive household that Vidya grew up in. “My father was really controlling and abusive. He controlled everything about us, including what we wore. I had really low self-esteem and I felt trapped. I suffered from terrible anxiety.” Her mother finally ran away with her children when Vidya was 16 because of the abuse. “When my mom escaped my dad, my music teacher refused to teach me,” she says. “Music was my solace, my refuge.”

Getting back to her musical journey, she talks about how she decided to pursue music, for which she came to Mumbai, and that it was in Mumbai that she unlearned that her Indian heritage and the violence she experienced at home were not universally intertwined. It helped her embrace her Indian-ness, and allowed her to immerse herself in music. And it was here that she began to blend Indian music with Western pop songs, which became her signature style.

“Indian music, western clothes, brown skin and an American accent – that’s me. I’m finally free. Free to be me.” She concludes in a sequence where she can be seen rehearsing with a few dancers.

The video was uploaded on August 23, and in a comment, Vidya admits that she was scared to put her personal story out on the internet, which can be a mean place, a reference to which she makes in the video too. “If women do anything that’s a little bit outside of the box, everyone freaks out – But now, I just laugh it off, or write about it in my songs.” But happy and grateful for all the love and support her video has received so far, she wrote, “I never ever ever take it for granted!”

Watch the video here:

H/T Link: The News Minute