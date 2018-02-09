Watch ‘Pad Man’ To Hear Akshay Kumar Say Pad 50 Times, But Read Up On The Real Pad Man After

I have had PCOD since I was 16, so talking about my periods is a family affair at this point. Occasionally, my father will ask me if my period has ended, my brother will buy sanitary napkins for me on his way back from somewhere, and my mother will look at me worryingly when my periods inevitably continue beyond 15 days.

And yet, my mother was shocked when I wanted to show a menstrual cup to my brother. I still wrap my pads in a newspaper if I have to pass someone on my way to the bathroom. The idea that periods are a secretive, shameful, dirty secret is so ingrained in us that we have to actively fight against feeling ashamed about bleeding from the vagina every single month.

But mine is an urban tale, with supportive people around and years of education that help push against the idea that something is wrong with me when I am menstruating. R Balki’s Pad Man, however, is a rural tale, where mothers will celebrate and dress their daughters in the finest clothes and jewellery when they start menstruating, but banish them to a secluded corner of the house during the night because they’re considered impure. Within the first seven minutes of the film, the female lead gets her period, and from then on nobody stops talking about periods, even though they never really say the word out loud. Akshay Kumar plays Lakshmi, a mechanic and devoted husband to Gayatri (Radhika Apte), who is shocked that she uses a dirty rag during her periods. Once he finds out that it can cause a host of diseases, including cancer, he insists that she uses pads, even though they are expensive. Thus begins his obsession with “what’s between a woman’s legs”, in his wife’s words, which costs him his reputation, his family, and ironically his wife.

When the villagers find out that he’s been trying to make his own pads, and convincing young women to try them, they label him a pervert and he is banished from the village. In case you’re unaware, this is all based on the incredible true story of Arunachalam Muruganantham, who made a low-cost sanitary pad-making machine and initiated a conversation about menstrual hygiene in India. Twinkle Khanna loosely adapted his story in her book The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad, on which the film is based. And because the film is a commercialised version of an already commercialised version, that’s pretty much where the similarity between Lakshmi and Arunachalam ends.

In the second half of the film, when Lakshmi is down in the dumps, he gets his saviour in the form of Sonam Kapoor, playing Pari, who helps him get the recognition he deserves and inevitably falls in love with him, a plot that was entirely useless and unnecessary. Pari’s single dad also has the misfortune of delivering some of the worst lines in the film, for example, “Baap hone ka mazza maa banne se aata hai” and “Mard hone ka mazza andar ki aurat jagaane se aata hai.” It seemed like Arjun Kapoor’s insufferable character from Ki & Ka, Balki’s previous film, had possessed him to say all this. Pari also says something that undermines the whole point of the film, “Aurat hi aurat ke saath auraton waali baat kar sakti hai.”

But for all its faults, Pad Man does what no other Bollywood film has managed to do, get people to talk openly about menstruation. There are some very valid arguments floating on the internet currently about how the promotions for this film have been more gimmicky than thoughtful, but watching Akshay Kumar make a sanitary pad on television with a horrified Salman Khan while promoting the film on Bigg Boss will be one of the greatest moments of my life. Of course, it will not end the taboo around periods once and for all in our country, but everyone who will go to watch the film will get to witness Akshay Kumar trying on a pad in pink underwear and then bleeding through his pants from a fake uterus, and that seems like a step forward.

From addressing how most people look at periods (“auraton ki dikkat hai”) and how they talk about pads (“auraton waali gandi cheez”) to the various euphemisms used for a woman’s menstrual cycle (“paanch din ka test match”), the film tries to tackle pretty much everything associated with this natural phenomenon. Another aspect that Balki touches upon is how while men don’t even talk about periods, the women keep furthering all the superstitions and regressive practices around menstruating women, generation after ignorant generation internalising the misogyny that insists that menstruating women are dirty creatures.

If not for anything else, watch Pad Man just to hear the word ‘pad’ come out of the mouth of a mainstream Bollywood actor 50 times in two hours. And then go and read about Arunachalam Muruganantham, because he’s the real deal.

