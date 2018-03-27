Watch Actor Adah Sharma’s Granny Dancing & Killin’ It In A Fun Insta Video

All right, grannies are not just the best storytellers but also the greatest of every human form one can imagine. From your Karaoke partner to traveling BFF, these precious women can act super cool if you decide to chill with them.

I’m sure you’ve noticed many internet icons in the West having a helluva time with their grannies by letting them make fun appearances on their YouTube channels. (Go, check out YouTuber Kevin Droniak now!).

Closer home, it was actor Adah Sharma who recently jammed and shook a leg with her 80-something dadima. In her Instagram post, she showed her followers what it’s like to spend a warm afternoon with one’s grandparents.

She called her granny her ‘dance partner’ as she wrote: “…My Sunday inspiration, the positivesttttestt person in my life, most sporting, noncribber, nonlazy, just soooooooooo hardworking! And, now my dance teacher, too.”

Check out the video and spot the real star with brilliant energy!

Adah, please make more such videos so your fans can keep up with your granny!

BTW, dancing is not the only bonding activity Adah enjoys with her grandma. The actor often reads English storybooks with her so the latter can learn the language. Oh, and they also click cool selfies together.

