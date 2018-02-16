Wanting Women To Have More Time To Give Birth, WHO Expresses Displeasure Over Medical Interventions

The World Health Organization (WHO) said that the women in labor shouldn’t be given unnecessary medications to hasten their delivery time and should be given the chance to have a normal delivery while participating more in the decision-making.

There is a worldwide traditional benchmark among labor wards which says that a pregnant woman’s cervix should dilate at the rate of 1 centimeter per hour. This was rejected by WHO, citing it as “unrealistic” and an unnecessary rule that leads to excessive cesarean sections. In a study of 10,000 women in Nigeria and Uganda, WHO found that the rate can be slower but has no harmful effects on the health of the mother or child.

“It’s not a good benchmark, it’s not a one-size-fits-all kind of thing. We feel that everybody is unique, and some women can go slower than that and still have a normal vaginal birth.”

“What has been happening over the last two decades is that we are having more and more interventions being applied unnecessarily to women,” said Dr. Olufemi Oladapo, who is a medical officer in WHO’s department of reproductive health and research.

“Things like cesarean sections, using a drug called oxytocin to speed up labor is becoming very rampant in several areas of the world,” he added. Oxytocin is the synthesized form of a natural hormone which is routinely injected intravenously to a woman to expedite the delivery time by causing contractions. The method is applied to avoid childbirth complications.

A better benchmark, as WHO said, is a dilation of 5 cm in the first 12 hours for the first delivery and 10 hours for others plus the vital signs of the mother and the heartbeat of the baby should be constantly monitored.

WHO’s Metin Gülmezoglu has found that cesarean rates of more than 10-15 % don’t really make any significant difference in mortality rates of either mother or child.

Often women are left out of the loop entirely, with important decisions concerning them being made by others. Dr. Oladapo said that women should be offered pain relief and allowed to choose their delivery position, including squatting or sitting.

“We want a situation where women have an informed choice, and they are involved in decision-making,” he said and explained how Episiotomy, a cut made to the woman’s outer genital area to widen the birth canal, does more harm than good.

H/T: Huffington Post