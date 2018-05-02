Wanting To Make A Hindi Film Next, Renuka Shahane Says ‘Would Love To Direct Madhuri One Day’

Actor and director Renuka Shahane, who directed the Marathi film Rita (2009), is planning her next film soon.

“The experience of directing Rita is something I can’t describe in words. It was my first film and everything about it was special. I also played a role in the film,” said Renuka.

“I want to make a Hindi film now. There are a few ideas in mind; let’s see if I can take [any] thing ahead. Right now, I’m actually busy with my children. The elder one (Shouryaman) is in class 11 and the younger one (Satyendra) is in class 9. So, I have to balance everything and I’m ready to do that,” she added.

She is also awaiting the release of her next Marathi film, Bucket List, which is slated to release in May this year, as she will be sharing the screen with actor Madhuri Dixit, after a gap of 24 years.

“It’s always wonderful to work with Madhuri. She has not changed over the years and is supportive as a co-star. We have known each other for long and share a great bond,” she said, adding that she “would love to direct her (Madhuri) one day”. “Madhuri is a great actor; directing her would be no less than fabulous. Her expressions, smile, dancing skills… Madhuri is like the all-in-one,” she said.

H/T: Hindustan Times