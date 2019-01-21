Wanting To Boost Confidence Of Her Daughter, This Mom’s Tweet Triggered A #FirefightingSexism Campaign

“My 4yr old came home yesterday saying she wished she was a boy so she could be a fireman. When I said girls can be firefighters too she said ‘but I’ve seen in books they are all boys and I don’t want to be the only girl,” wrote journalist Hannah Summer. Sharing the dilemma she faced, she asked the Twitterati to suggest her good videos and books that she could show her daughter to boost her morale.

Thanks to the patriarchal society that we live in, every mother is, sooner or later, faced with this dilemma- to not let her daughter’s self-esteem take a hit. So, when Hannah’s four-year-old daughter, who aspires to become a firefighter, felt dejected by the thought that all books she had read only showed men as firefighters, Hannah knew she had to do something, so she took to Twitter to find some help.

But soon her post went viral and ended up triggering a global firewomen campaign, #FirefightingSexism.

West Midlands Fire on Twitter @hansummers .Esme, lots of our firefighters are girls and boys – some of them want to say hello to you! We would love to meet you and show you what we do. You can be a firefighter too! #firefightingsexism #thisgirlcan @NFCC_FireChiefs @StaffsFire @LondonFire Let’s keep this going! https://t.co/ZV1IdrGp3S

Essex Fire Service on Twitter @hansummers Hi Esme! @ecfrs Firefighters Katie and Jamie have a message for you!👩‍🚒 https://t.co/I0J35FdfRp

FDNY Women on Twitter @hansummers Here are some of our amazing #FDNYWomen

Fire Chief Darrell Reid on Twitter @hansummers Good morning! I heard your four y/o #daughter was discouraged because she felt she had to be a boy to be a #firefighter. In #Vancouver🇨🇦, we have awesome firefighters who happen to be women! & Nanaimo’s @Karen_Fry is a great Chief who happens to be a woman! Pic @StraithDane