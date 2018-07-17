Want To Beat The Mid-Morning Sluggishness? Know How Top Fitness Experts Stay Active Throughout The Day

“How to start your day?” We are often plagued by this question, as after all a good initiation to our day guarantees that for the rest of it we are going to be supercharged and active. And what’s better than the perfect breakfast to give us that much-needed boost, something that India’s top fitness experts also suggest.

While you (me neither) never really agree when your mother berates you about the advantages of having a healthy breakfast, I am sure that learning about what some of the best fitness experts’ breakfast looks like is going to change your mind.

Namrata Purohit

Her client list includes Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, sportspersons and other notable personalities. She believes in a fuss-free start to the day and powers up with a simple breakfast- a bowl of oats or porridge, with a glass of coconut water. Around mid-morning, she recharges her power reserves with a helping of fresh fruits.

Ayesha Billimoria

A national level sprinter, Ayesha works hard on her physique and her core strength, and for her fitness is not “about looking good and running marathons.” “You need to be able to just stretch, jump and sprint to be fit. I get women saying they want to look like me. What they often miss is that it took 13 years of focused training to get here,” she said. And obviously, she is super organized when it comes to her breakfast.

“I allow everything in my diet. I like to start out my day with a good mix of protein and fiber which comes in the form of eggs, (occasionally with bread or ham) muesli with milk and granola with flax seeds mixed in yogurt,” said Ayesha.

Sucheta Pal

Sucheta Pal, a popular face across Asia, is known as the first lead Zumba Education Specialist for India. She starts her day by eating two whole eggs, a whey protein shake and five almonds that are soaked overnight. And she has one strict rule- no carbs even on a cheat day.

Swetha Subbiah

Fitness instructor Swetha Subbiah’s pics on Instagram are all the motivation you need. And her breakfast includes oats, a handful of chia seeds, flax seeds, walnuts, cranberries and raisins, a fresh serving of papaya, an egg, and black coffee.

H/T: Elle India