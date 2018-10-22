Vrinda Rathi Becomes One Of India’s First Women Umpires Who Can Officiate Matches At the National Level

Twenty-nine-year-old Vrinda Rathi, a fitness coach based in Navi-Mumbai, has cleared BCCI’s Level 2 umpiring exam, along with Chennai’s N Janani. Now she is one of India’s first women umpires who will be able to officiate matches at the national level. She has been officiating the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) matches since 2013.

Now she has the chance to umpire in women’s cricket matches and junior boys’ matches across India, not to mention the substantial pay rise. “But with that comes great responsibility to prove your worth,” she said.



It was when she was a scorer at the Women’s World Cup in 2013 that she saw New Zealand’s cheerful, short-haired Kathy Cross, a woman umpire. Motivated by her, she appeared for the local and state-level umpiring exams and now, from September to April every year, she tries umpire at least 60 matches. “Umpiring requires you to hone your skills under the scorching sun,” said Rathi.

Rathi believes that her job as an umpire requires her to be both physically and mentally tough. A good umpire is defined by their communication and interpersonal skills. She is not much concerned about what comments people have in store for her as a woman umpire as she has tackled the same while umpiring the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) matches.

“Initially, there were unsubstantiated apprehensions about the quality that a woman umpire may bring in,” said Rathi. But “when everyone around knows that you mean business at the center of the field, your gender does not matter.”



Saying that “ego is something an umpire cannot afford” she thinks that boys also control their aggression in presence of women umpires. Currently, she is preparing to officiate her debut match in Puducherry.

H/T: The Times Of India



