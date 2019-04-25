Voters In Kerala Can Now Identify Themselves As Transgender Persons In Their Electoral Cards

On Tuesday, for the first time ever, fifteen transgender voters in Kerala could identify themselves as transgender persons in their electoral cards at the Lok Sabha elections held at the Fort School in Thiruvananthapuram, as before this there was no column dedicated to them.

Speaking to TNM, Sreekutty, the state president of Sexual and Gender Minority Federation and also a member of the Oasis Cultural Society, an organization for the welfare of trans persons in Thiruvananthapuram, shared, “Earlier, trans men had chosen the gender identity of male and trans women had chosen the column of female. But for the first time, a third column was given as an option, and quite a few trans people have chosen their gender identity as transgender. About 40 trans people should have voted from the state this time.”

Adding to it, she also shared, “The Supreme Court had recognised the right to self-identify as transgender in 2014. I chose my identity as female, and there are trans men who chose the identity of male among us. But we had been asking the government to include a third column for the transgender identity, ever since a transgender policy was passed by the State in 2015. And the government has helped in sorting out all the legal issues.”

As some of the transgender people, among these 15, had been asked to leave their homes, Sreekutty shared that it is the Oasis Cultural Society’s address that they have used in their ID cards to register themselves.

H/T: The News Minute