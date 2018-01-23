Visually-Impaired Zarana Maheshwary Didn’t Give Up On Her Dreams And Is Now An Assistant Prof

“When one sense of yours doesn’t respond, other senses are required to work harder as you have no option left.” These are the words of a strong and determined visually impaired achiever Zarana Maheshwary, as told The Better India.

Hailing from Palanpur, Gujarat, Zarana was diagnosed with Retinitis Pigmentosa when she was just two years old. It is a genetic disorder which causes loss of vision over a period of time and by the time she reached Class V, the condition worsened. She has now completely lost her vision.

The impairment never came in the way of her success. She was born to be an achiever. And the credit goes to her firm determination, undying spirit, and endless support from her parents. Zarana’s parents made sure that she had an upbringing like a regular child, so they got her enrolled in a regular school. Her mother used to read out lessons to her, while her friends would help her keep up with the rest of the class.

It was tough for Zarana to match up with other students but this never got her spirits down. She struggled with schoolwork and what other children could do in 2-3 hours, it took her 7-8 hours to complete. Her persistence helped her score 85% in Class 12 exams and she was ranked second in the arts stream in Palanpur.

She completed her BA degree from Hemchandracharya North Gujarat University and secured a gold medal as well. She then went on to secure a Masters’ degree in English Learning Teaching and completed her MPhil from the Central University of Gujarat. In the year 2017, she received her PhD in English Literature and became the second visually impaired woman in Gujarat to be awarded the degree.

It always irked Zarana to see people doubt her capabilities because of her impairment and proving all of them who tried to pull her down wrong, she is currently working as an Assistant Professor in the Center for Comparative Literature and Translation Studies at the Central University of Gujarat. She has also been teaching academic writing to students pursuing their masters in English Literature and comparative literature to students pursuing their MPhil, since the last five years. She uses a screen reader and text-to-speech converter to teach the students.

You are an inspiration, Zarana!

H/T: The Better India