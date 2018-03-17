Visually Impaired Simran Chawla Narrates Her Fairytale Of Becoming The Princess India 2017

I had this question wandering the nooks and crannies of my head for some time now – what does one need to succeed in life? Let me put every baseless answer out there to rest as success demands nothing except your unwavering determination and confidence. Don’t believe me? Why don’t you ask Simran Chawla?

Simran lost her eyesight at 5, today she is a winner of Princess India 2017. And after this wondrous feat, this 21-year-old is far from calling it quits. After a lovely conversation with her, I can say one thing, she is like every girl out there with big dreams and the determination to ace them all. Excerpts:

First of all, accept my congratulations for winning the Princess India Beauty Pageant! You looked spectacular!

Thank you so much! It was my dream to walk a ramp and coming out with a crown on my head was just the icing on the cake!

It was indeed a monumental moment, how did it feel?

I was expecting to be a runner-up, before the last round, but to actually win the crown… that was one amazing surprise. There I was unable to grasp the reality of what was happening and the next moment the crown was being placed on my head. I was on cloud nine!

Simran’s performance at Princess India 2017 beauty pageant.

And to have John Abraham crown me, oh my! I would happily live in that moment forever! My friends are still getting jealous of that hug by John Abraham (she laughs)

In fact, I feel jealous of you right now (we both end up giggling like two schoolgirls). But really, to achieve a milestone like this is impressive. We learned that you became visually impaired at the age of 5?

I had a fever when I was five and my parents gave me a syrup to counter its effects. But my body had a reaction to the medicine and when I woke up the next day, I had red sores of sorts all over my body, even my eyes. I was immediately rushed to the doctor and admitted. I was intaking food from a pipe lodged in my throat. My hair was breaking, my nails were coming off, it was a complete nightmare.

Though it was all over after a month, my eyes had completely dried up during the ordeal, like even if I cry, there won’t be any tears i.n my eyes. I had almost lost my complete eyesight, except the ability to decipher colors at a close distance. It was my family that kept me strong throughout.

But in spite of that, you persevered. Simran, you study in college which is not designed for people with special needs, how do you manage your day-to-day activities there?

I am studying B.Sc Computer Science (H) at Hansraj College, and there are a lot of graphs to do in class. I understand whatever I can and later approach the concerned teacher to learn it better. They make me draw the figures while holding my hand on the paper and I memorize the patterns.

President of Equal Opportunity Cell and as Simran says it ‘her strength.’

And when it is about finding my way through the crowded college campus, I have great friends, who are always by my side. They are my navigation compass.

Great gang, you have! So, your Facebook account tells us that you are pretty active on social media.

That I am. It is the favorite part of my day! (giggles)

I noticed that there were some recurring pictures of you with a little baby. Would you introduce us to the angel?

Whenever you come to Delhi, I will. She is my mother’s brother’s daughter. And she is just adorable! I meet her and poof! Off go all my worries and tensions. She is such a lovely kid.



You have mentioned that you always wanted to walk the ramp. A lifelong dream then?

Yes. Even as a kid, things like this used to excite me to no end. You know getting ready, getting your photos clicked. I just love looking all pretty in a beautiful dress, even today if we are to attend any event, I plan my entire outfit days before! Everything has to match after all!.

And when I came to know about this pageant I was over the moon. I went for it and worked hard to win.

Which performance of yours was the one that you think deserved a win?

I think it was my dance performance. You know, it was the first time in my life that I was dancing and that too on a stage, in front of people! But even that was nothing compared to the challenges I faced. First, I was required to cover the entire stage. I was memorizing the number of steps I had to take to the left, to the right and that too at a particular angle.

The next problem was the rounds. I had to time my every twirl to end with me facing the audience. But thankfully, everything went smoothly on the big day.

And your hard work paid off. Any funny memorable backstage story?

My mom has forever looked after me so you can say, in a way, it is hard for me to actually function without her. And that has nothing to do with the fact that I am blind. I am sure that she would have still pampered me to no end.

So during the entire fashion show, through every round, my mother had been there. But on the day of the final round, only finalists were allowed in the make-up. And I was asked to take my dress out of my bag and I was lost! I was about to go rummage in my giant bag in search of the dress, when Badshah Khan, our choreographer exclaimed, ‘Let it be Simran, your mother will come and find the dress for you!’ And I stood there unable to neither reign in my helpless expression or the bubble of laughter that was threatening to burst forth.

Mothers can do that to you (we both burst out laughing). Your dream to walk the ramp came true, tell me other wishes of yours?

Three, ha? Okay, one is to become an actor in the future. Before that, I want to work in the voice-over industry, and be so successful that if people hear my voice my name instantly pops up in their head! Apart from that, I have everything that I need, a loving family, great friends, what else would I want?

Simran walking the ramp at Princess India 2017 beauty pageant.

There is a team named ‘Enabling Unit’ in your college which recently hosted an event on World Sight Day. What’s your role in that group?

Oh, yes. I am the president of the group and for the first time in my life, I have the full responsibility of making it a success. The event you mentioned was celebrated on World Sight Day, 12th of October. We are engaged in multiple upcoming events at the present time, like on 24th we’ll be hosting an event on World Polio Day and we are listing out every potential eve. We just want to spread awareness about disabilities.

We also have volunteers in case someone visually or physically impaired need a form to be filled or need someone to write their exams. We are always prepared to help them.

I already know that you have some awesome friends, any campus mischief that you and your gang love to commit?

Bunking classes! But as every class ever, we are also plagued by the absence of unity in our class. There is always someone who ends up going to the class, getting us all marked absent. And while out we roam places like the Mughal Garden, Adventure Island, etc.

But that’s very rare, ‘cause owing to a large number of people in our group, it takes us 2 hours to just decide where to go and mostly we end up in the Central Park.

What, according to you, makes a campus more inclusive for people with special needs?

Well, apart from individuals who actually care for others, the infrastructure of the campus needs to be more friendly. Once this guy came to my college for a function and he was wheelchair-bound. He had his economics classes on the first floor in his college but there were neither any lift or any ramp provided. Someone from his family had to pick up his wheelchair and carry it up to his class. I

Also, tactile paths should be made for making navigation easy for the visually impaired. Like my college has it. Signboards should be there for the hearing impaired. Another thing that I find should be made mandatory is sign language, everyone should learn it so that they can understand when the person in front of them is using it.

You’re already so passionate about helping people with disabilities, are you planning to further your efforts after you graduate from college?

Yeah, I so wish to! I know that not everyone is lucky like me to have family that supports them. I want to be a mirror of every visually impaired person out there.

This article was first published in October 2017.