Visually-Impaired Rape Survivor From Delhi Receives Help From The National Association For Blind

On May 4, a blind woman was raped in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh. Two weeks after the incident, her uncle committed suicide because of lack of support from the police. Shattered, the victim and her mother now plan to take back the FIR and leave the city and go back to their village as soon as possible.

However, the National Association for the Blind wishes the girl stays back and take a shelter at their rehabilitation center. According to TOI, the survivor will be provided counseling and rehabilitation where she will be given vocational training in order to make her financially independent.

On Saturday, the State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, TD Dhariyal, wrote to DCW chief Swati Maliwal, secretary social welfare and to the National Association for the Blind. He requested for her speedy counseling and rehabilitation. Speaking to TOI, Shalini Khanna from the National Association for the Blind said, “We get so many cases where girls are sexually harassed by people in their families and others around them because of their disability. At least one such complaint comes every week. These girls face issues like confinement and sexual violence. The problem is deeper and linked to society and its perception which needs to change. We need to work to secure these girls and ensure greater attention to build awareness to ensure safety for them in their homes, neighborhoods and workspaces.”

h/t: The Times of India

(Representational image)