Visually-Impaired Eswari Proudly Talks About How She Bought A 2-Room House With Her Own Earnings

It was a bright morning, I was waiting for the arrival of my bus at the airport. It was still an hour before my flight was scheduled to depart. I started looking around. I saw bored faces and children running around. I looked at the washroom signs, it said ‘Women, ‘Men’ and ‘Differently abled.’ It felt happy that we are mending our lives for the better.

‘Disability,’ the word itself screams something is lacking. ‘Jessica Long,’ the name is inspiring. How do we then associate the two together?

She was born with fibular hemimelia, resulting in the amputation of her lower legs at 18 months. Yet she learned to walk with prostheses and began her Paralympic career at the tender age of 12. As the youngest member of the U.S. Paralympic Team in Athens in 2004, she earned three gold medals: in the 100-meter freestyle, the 400-meter freestyle, and the 4×100-meter freestyle. And she continued to conquer.

Eswari bai is another such woman from Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, who will not let society tell her how able she is. She is part of the Rural Development Trust that extends a helping hand towards upliftment of people with disabilities. She is 26 and visually impaired. Her father died of tuberculosis at the age of 13, leaving her at the mercy of the other family members.

On asking how her family found out about her condition she said, “I am the youngest child in my family. When I was 6 months old, my parents noticed that I didn’t react to the toys. They realized that I was visually impaired”.

One might have given up all hope after the loss of her father and constantly being reminded of a disability. “I felt very sad and lonely. I was not allowed to even participate in my sister’s marriage. I cried many times for my misery,” she said while remembering those days. But she gathered her strength and decided to fight back.

“In 2005, at the age of 16, I joined the handicrafts center at B.K. Samudram. Many doubted my capacity to learn. I learned to make artificial flowers, plates, cups, trays, earrings, necklaces, and bracelets. And I made them with quality. Everyone in my village was surprised. I earned Rs. 1500 per month and eventually saved Rs. 1.5 lakhs in the bank. I bought a house with two rooms costing Rs. 40,000 and a pair of earrings costing Rs. 9,000. I gave Rs. 9,000 to my brother to build a house. “

A true tale of learning to accept the fate and turn it into a lifetime opportunity. “My brother and sister-in-law, who neglected me once, are respecting my choices now. I get a pension from the government which I give to my mother. My mother stays with me (not with my brother) and is proud of me,” Eswari closed our short chat.

Siddhartha Dutta, one of the team members of the Rural Development Trust, told me that we often see stories about athletes and actors who had overcome their disabilities and become an actual example. But we miss stories of the women like these that survive in small villages and who equally capture the spirit of immense courage. The trust continues to help millions of such women.

Siddhartha mentions how they have to fight the deeply ingrown notion that people with disabilities are good for nothing, “The predominant practice for the parents of two girls, was to ask the suitor for their child who wasn’t disabled to marry the sister with the disability as well. For parents, this meant that both girls were provided for after their deaths, but what happened more often than not, was that the sister with the disability ended up becoming a servant in their house. In other cases, such girls and women are being cast aside or mistreated as burdens to the family. The trust organizes various initiatives to improve their physical health and provide for their economic security.”

Mistreating and differentiating people for no mistake on their own has always been a part of human race. From the lower castes to certain genders, ostracizing seems to become a source of power for some. On one part we can bring about a simple change as small as shifting mindsets from looking at people as ‘disabled’ to ‘abled.’

This article was first published on August 1, 2017.