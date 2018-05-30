Visually Challenged Sanya Gandhi From Ghaziabad Tops CBSE Class 10 Exam Under Differently-Abled Category

“I wish to tell younger students not to consider themselves lesser than anyone,” suggests, Sanya Gandhi, joint all India topper in CBSE class 10th exam. With an incredible score of 97.8% marks, the Ghaziabad girl topped under the differently-abled category.

The 16-year-old joint national topper with 489 marks was born with a rare optical nerve disorder which rendered her completely blind. A student of Uttam School for Girls, she secured 99 in English, 100 in social science, 97 in Hindi.

Sanya is an only child to parents Sarika and Anil Gandhi. They shared their feelings about their daughter’s achievements. Father Anil, as quoted by The Times of India, said, “As a parents it was tough accepting that my daughter is blind but eventually we did and visited country’s leading ophthalmologists but were told that her disease was incurable. But when she grew up she quickly came in terms with her disability and apart from studies honed her skills in singing and as they say rest is history.”

Her mother Sarika shared how they made sure to not put any kind of pressure on their child. She shared with Hindustan Times, “She had issues with Mathematics, but she overcame those. We never stopped her from pursuing what she wants. A day before her exams, we also took her out for dinner. She used to be very tense ahead of her exams. But she studied daily and set daily targets which she completed at all cost. We are happy that she made us proud.”

Topper Sanya’s studying schedule includes stress-free chilling time as well. “I studied the entire day till 9pm. Thereafter it was masti (chill) time by listening to music and chatting with friends till late night. The issue with vision did not distract me and kept me away from the social media which could have consumed a lot of time. But my parents never stopped me from pursuing anything I like. My teachers have been very supportive. I cannot believe that I could get such high marks as I was aiming for 90% marks. Becoming a country topper is dream come true,” shared Sanya.

“I wish to tell younger students not to consider themselves lesser than anyone. Their parents should not force them from pursuing their ambitions and should trust them. I would request all parents to let their children pursue their ambitions,” suggests Sanya.