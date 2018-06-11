Visual Artist Manasi Parikh On Ditching The Usual Way Of Drawing Fashion Illustrations In A New Series

I’m always looking for artists who let their art tone down harsh societal taboos. That’s how I stumbled upon Indian visual artist Manasi Parikh’s profile, where she sketches to challenge the beauty standards. Unlike what’s shown in mainstream advertisements, this art and fashion illustrator only draws real human body silhouettes modeling the garments.

Her recent series #100DaysOfClothesiLove features fashion designers and friends creating and embracing eco-friendly, sustainable, and indigenous clothing. You can see how she’s drawn her muses in the most body-positive manner. To know more about her design aesthetics, I spoke to her. Excerpts below.

For those who don’t know you, please introduce yourself.

I was born and grew up in Bombay, before moving to Ahmedabad for my undergrad at NID where I studied Animation Film Design. Post that, I worked in Bangalore, trained at an atelier in Barcelona, and after a decade of adventures (and misadventures!), moved back to my parents’ home in Mumbai last year.

How do you describe your art? Also, which medium/gadgets/colours do you use?

I’d say most of my work is people and relationship-centric with a hint of nostalgia. While I enjoy mindless doodling, work that’s most fulfilling to me is when what I create is part of a larger narrative and is communicating something I care about. I’ve dabbled in all sorts of materials from crayons to paints to charcoal and my current favourites are pencil colours on brown paper. I also do a fair amount of work digitally on Photoshop with a Wacom tablet.

Is it for the #100DayProject that you decided to illustrate the celebrated textile design houses of India or is it some sort of collaboration with the respective designer itself?

A bunch of designers has approached me for collaborations and I’m happy to consider them outside of the 100-day project. But #100daysofclothesilove is a strictly personal curation of clothes I love and it’s important to me that it stays that way. Every drawing in this series is handpicked for a reason, either because of the aesthetic of the textile, the story it carries, or the person wearing it.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BhLHYRrAu1x/?taken-by=crayon_cruncher

Your illustrations are promoting body-positivity. Is it inspired by your life in any way?

In a fashion show, being put up in the first year of college at NID, all the conventionally pretty looking girls got picked up to walk the ramp. I remember thinking, ‘the clothes are so interesting and diverse, why are the people flaunting them all more or less the same?’ I looked around in the audience and saw girls of all shapes and sizes who I felt could do a lot more justice to the clothes. I saw a dark, plump girl with sparkly eyes and more personality than all the girls on stage put together. I thought she’d made a fabulous model!

And besides, clothes are for everyone, right? It just didn’t make sense that a particular body-type was consistently chosen to promote them. I guess this thought comes through subconsciously in my work.

Sometimes people have looked at my drawings and said things like, ‘this girl looks so manly, this girl is so fat, this guy looks so feminine’ – and it annoys me to no end, but then again most people’s views are based on generations of media promoting a certain idea of beauty. To me, beauty is in personality and character, the warmth in someone’s eyes, the kindness in their acts. Not the shape of their body and colour of their skin. I really wish more people would feel the same way.

Also, I’m a fan of your series called ‘Secret Selves.’ What inspired it?

I could say ‘Secret Selves’ has been my most personal project so far, created at a difficult time in my life when I was coping with rejection and abandonment, struggling to not associate my self worth with someone else’s absence or presence.

2/100 of Secret Selves, a series of drawings on silent, lesser spoken of relationships – the ones we have with ourselves ——————————– #100daysofSecretSelves #SecretSelves #100daysofsecretpeople #The100DayProject #100dayproject #100dayproject2017 #secretpeople 113 Likes, 3 Comments – Manasi Parikh (@crayon_cruncher) on Instagram: “2/100 of Secret Selves, a series of drawings on silent, lesser spoken of relationships – the ones…”

All through my life, people and relationships have meant a lot to me and form a large part of who I am as a person. Everyone who came into my life and became important to my existence had always stayed on until a few years ago one such person who I had come to consider family chose to leave my life.

It was the first time I’d lost someone so close and I just couldn’t cope. Despite being surrounded by people who loved me, I felt extremely alone. I felt like a certain truth in my life had been shattered and nothing made sense anymore. I became mistrustful and negative. The series was born in the backdrop of all those complex emotions when I was trying to build a better relationship with myself – something I had ignored for the most part of my life.

Heavyweight monday mornings ; 14/100 of Secret Selves, a series of drawings on silent, lesser spoken of relationships – the ones we have with ourselves ——————————– #100daysofSecretSelves #SecretSelves 100daysofsecretpeople #The100DayProject #100dayproject #100dayproject2017 #secretpeople 119 Likes, 1 Comments – Manasi Parikh (@crayon_cruncher) on Instagram: “Heavyweight monday mornings ; 14/100 of Secret Selves, a series of drawings on silent, lesser…”

This is truly inspiring, Manasi. Also, this series beautifully portrays nudity. How do you perceive it in your world?

I think it’s beautiful, especially the raw and honest nature of it. In my work, nudity is mostly suggestive of a certain truthfulness. I tend to draw nudes when I’m feeling most vulnerable.

I trained at an atelier where we had to do charcoal studies of nude models every day. It was so objective, that it didn’t matter if the person in front of me was a human or a flower pot. I wish there wasn’t so much stigma surrounding it in India.

When I say I love painting, I really really mean it 🙃 Canvas courtesy, the lovely ladies from @la_lenceria 👙 #handpainted #textiles #lingerie #bra #fairytaleflorals 104 Likes, 8 Comments – Manasi Parikh (@crayon_cruncher) on Instagram: “When I say I love painting, I really really mean it 🙃 Canvas courtesy, the lovely ladies from…”

When I was in Barcelona, it felt so liberating to be able to strut around in a bikini and have no one throw odd stares at me. The respect people had for personal space there was amazing. To have the wind, sand, and sea hug my skin was the best feeling in the world. You can’t enjoy things like that when you’re forced to be fully covered for the sake of ‘modesty.’ I think it’s rather cruel that one can’t enjoy their most natural state because of society, tradition, yada yada.

Lastly, talk about your future project(s).

I’ve taken a huge leap of faith this year to work on reviving an old dream! It’s probably too early to say anything just yet, but it’s something I’m enjoying working on and should be able to share updates on my Instagram early next year. Stay tuned

(pictures are Manasi’s own)