Visual Artist Karishma Pranjivan On Maintaining Freedom In Art As A South-Asian Woman In The West

Karishma Pranjivan is a visual creative from Toronto who specializes in photography, art direction, painting and graphic design. Using strong visual language, she has been trying to break the dominating typecasts attached to brown people, mainly South Asians.

What caught our attention is her artwork on South-Asian women that is both personal and socially-provoking. To know about it, we spoke to the 24-year-old artist.

Excerpts below:

Take us through your life.

I’m originally from Toronto but I moved around a lot growing up, having lived in both Sydney and London. Travel has been the most consistent part of my life and I definitely feel like it influences my work and subject matter. Currently, I’m living in London. I came here in 2012 to study Creative Direction at the London College of Fashion and graduated Summer of 2016.

When did art begin to evoke interest in you?

Ever since I could remember, art has always been present in my life. When I was young, my natural inclination was towards painting and drawing but then gradually, it evolved into photography and design. I grew up in a household where both my parents would partake and embrace the arts. My mother is an amazing Kathak dancer and my father is an incredible photographer. Although they both pursued non-artistic careers, they continued to embrace art within our house and encouraged me to do the same. My interest in photography started in elementary school with disposable film cameras, and then quickly progressed through high school and university. This also brought to light my interest in graphic design and art direction, which I also specialize in.

Do you ever find it difficult to find models who are ready to pose nude for your body-positive series?

I’ve been really fortunate when it comes to finding subjects to shoot. Social media helps a lot because it makes finding and contacting people a lot easier. But I don’t really like the term ‘model’ because my work is mostly art-based rather than fashion-focused, and I find shooting ‘real’ people creates a deeper, more meaningful narrative rather than trying to fabricate something less genuine and inserting a specific type of person or look to fit a concept. For the portrait series, I’ve currently been shooting, I like to get to know my subjects beforehand and incorporate their identities and personal narratives within the images.

Another lil preview of my ongoing series about South Asian representation, identity and diaspora. This section focuses specifically on body image and hair with the aim to challenge traditional paradigms of femininity through unfiltered expression of the physical form. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Full feature now online at @noavee.mag ⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🦋 Link in bio 🦋 236 Likes, 9 Comments – Karishma (@karrishhma) on Instagram: “Another lil preview of my ongoing series about South Asian representation, identity and diaspora….”

We can clearly see Indian aesthetics in your work. How often do you visit the country and what’s so arty about its culture?

For the last few years, I’ve made annual trips to different parts of India, although I have been traveling there sporadically since I was very young. I find the energy in India very inspiring; I’m always captivated by the people and way of life there. I love that each region of India is unique and has its own identity within the country as a whole.

Preview of India series #35mm 150 Likes, 4 Comments – Karishma (@karrishhma) on Instagram: “Preview of India series #35mm”

What are the common stereotypes that South-Asian women face in the West?

I think the biggest challenge with being a South Asian woman in the West is trying to find the right balance between assimilation and unparalleled self-expression, while still staying true to your culture and heritage. It can sometimes feel as though you’re being torn between what you want to be doing and what you think you should be doing (according to your family or background). I feel as though this issue is more prevalent than outward stereotypes currently.

South Asian Diaspora by Karishma Pranjivan

South Asian Diaspora by Karishma Pranjivan

Who/what influences you, and why?

I would say my biggest influence when it comes to photography and how I compose my images is the film. When I search for visual references I normally look at films and more photo-journalistic photography. I would say the subject matter of my photography varies depending on what I’m working on. If it’s personal projects and street photography I give myself more freedom to experiment with composition and subject matter, but if it’s commissioned work it’s definitely more polished and planned out.

What kinds of collaborations do you mostly do?

My collaborations can vary based on what the project is. I have worked on projects with writers, brands, artists, and other photographers. When working with other creatives like friends, it’s more organic and freestyle compared to the clients, who often have something very specific in mind.

Karishma Pranjivan photographed by Faiyaz Kolia (http://fixatedf.com/karishma/)

Imagine you own a museum or gallery, what would you like to exhibit there?

Among my own work, I would want to exhibit works of other independent artists from around the world. I have a particular love for the modern art of all degrees and mediums, as well as many talented friends so I would want to exhibit their work as well.

Like many artists, do you also get torn between preserving the originality of your artwork and its saleability factor?

Finding a balance between the two can be tricky, but I think my progression as an artist has led me to create a certain style when it comes to direction. Clients who approach me are already aware of this and generally want me to create something similar for them. But if I have to alter the style and direction of some projects, I see it more as a challenge that keeps my work interesting and ever-evolving.

Lastly, how do you describe a strong woman? Give an example from your life.

For me, feminine strength resides in being able to make choices for yourself. This is especially important as a woman of colour; as oftentimes due to culture, family, or geographical location, we are not always given the freedom to make our choices. There are so many considerations and external factors which come before our ability to say yes, no, or anything in between. The woman in my life who embodies this aspect of strength is my mother. She has always encouraged me to self-reliant, expressive, and resilient when faced with challenges. She has never backed down from anything and is unapologetically herself. I admire her the most for this.

There are very few artists who find their life’s journey in art. Karishma is one of them. We hope she keeps creating artwork that reflects her experiences while marking a strong impact in the way our society functions.

Pictures source: Karrishhma