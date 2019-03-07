Vistara Becomes The First Indian Airline To Provide Sanitary Napkins On Its Domestic Flights

In a step towards becoming more accessible for women, Indian full-service airline Vistara has announced that sanitary pads would be provided on its domestic flights from International Women’s Day, 8th March. The first Indian airline to take up the initiative, Vistara has assured that the sanitary napkins are bio-degradable and organic as they are made from plant-based fibers.

In-flight announcements for the passengers will also deliver information about the sanitary pads.

“The initiative to provide sanitary pads to our customers is a meaningful one that reflects our core philosophy that ‘small things make a big difference’. As a woman, I feel a greater sense of pride for being part of an organization that’s providing such an essential amenity to customers – something that will help so many travelers in times of need,” said Deepa Chadha, Senior Vice President, HR and Corporate Affairs.

H/T: InUth