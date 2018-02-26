Vishalakshi Left The Urban Life To Crop Happiness For Farmers Amidst Grains

How many times have you wished for an escape from the busy, tiring and mechanical life of cities? I will tell you a story of one couple who wasn’t afraid to move 30km away from Bangalore to the periphery of forests.

Vishalakshi and Kishore call themselves a crazy couple. Nine years ago, the couple left their luxurious life to live in a village of Karnataka. And why?

The couple never wanted to raise their kids amidst the skyscrapers, suffocating traffic, and robotic living. Having firm faith in alternative education and love for nature, the parents moved with their two kids to the fringes of Bannerghatta National Park. Life ahead wasn’t as easy as it seemed to be; unaware of the challenges faced by the agriculturalists, the duo had a hard time surviving the new life.

To understand more about Indian farming techniques, they visited farmers across the country. After three long years, the farming community of the village accepted the urban aliens and turned them into rural folks.

The experience in fields unfolded various problems of Indian farmers, but the major challenge was to provide a fair market to them. Thus Vishalakshi founded Buffalo Back, an organic farming collective that benefits all the stakeholders involved – farmers, consumers, and the environment. They have also launched a program Roots to Grain, which aims to bring back forgotten grains back in our lives.

They have empowered local women by giving them job opportunities at the hand mill. Now, the women village don’t have to travel to cities to hunt for work. The endeavors of the pair don’t end here, they have also started with a free storage house for the villagers.

I couldn’t wait to call Vishalakshi, and my excitement is, even more, to tell you about the tale.

How difficult was it for your children to adopt the rural lifestyle?

My children have grown in alternative schools, which always kept them close to nature and rural environment. So, it was never difficult for them. My husband also has a farming background. It was difficult for me to adjust to this new environment. Ughh! Snakes terrify me the most. Near to my house is also an elephant corridor. I often visit the city, as our distribution outlets are there. Other than that, we spend weekends in the city with my parents. Also, the children have various activity classes in Bangalore.

What did you learn from the farmers you visited?

We had bought our farming land at a very dry arid place. Fascinated by the forest like all other city dwellers, we chose a land near the forest. Unaware of the cons initially, we failed miserably as agriculturalists. So, we decided to visit farmers to know more about the farming techniques and know-how of the task. We can never match the expertise of these people and learning is still a continuous process.

Yesterday, I visited a farmer who is growing 70 different types of crops on a 2-acre land. Isn’t it amazing? Farming is evolving every day. So, learning is an everyday process.

How have you changed the lives of locals?

Nothing big! There are many problems in this village. But, we have a set of solutions for them, as well. Life here is not as complex as of the cities. Problems are simple so are the solutions.

We have tried our best to bring change to the socio-economic life of these people. There is a huge disparity between ‘what ought to be’ and ‘what is.’ We are striving to bridge this gap. For that purpose, we decided to eliminate middlemen and sell the organic produce of the farmers through our entrepreneurial channel in the city.

There is a self-help group which works at our hand mills. This has given better working conditions to the women of the village. Now, we understand how tough it is to earn money in fields.

Did you receive the same warmth from the villagers in the beginning?

No, earlier they ridiculed us. They thought we have come to the village for holidaying. We truly were like aliens to them. But the past is in the past! Now I worship and celebrate with them. We, urbanites, are those who abuse farming resources. So, the reluctance of the farming community towards us was natural.

And, how do we abuse the farmers’ resources?

Most of the products used by us are made of one or the other pollutant. Our perception of organic farming is limited to pesticide-free food. But organic farming is beyond that. It doesn’t only make you healthier, but it means holistically organic. To put in simpler words, those crops grown purely should be distributed purely too. We must not encourage competition in the farm market and use plastic items. Consumers can make or break. So, we should be an informed consumer. Can you believe we even provide details of farm and the farmers while selling our product?

Actually, farmers pay the cost of pollution done by us.

That’s true! What is a day in your life like?

These days I am busy with spreading awareness about genetically modified seeds. It is hazardous to our health. We are working on Sarso Satyagra.

Generally, my mornings are in a production unit and afternoons are among the drippings and trees. It is safer to stay indoors in the evenings. (Remember how much I am scared of snakes? laughs)

After settling into this new life, how has the relationship with your husband evolved?

It is the same, we were crazy then and now too. I have changed a lot. My colleagues back in Bangalore couldn’t believe this drastic transition. I have learned to live a simpler life with minimum needs. Limited wants turn you into a happier person.

This article was first published in July 2017.