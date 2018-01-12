Virali Modi’s Efforts Make Kerala’s Ernakulam Station The First Disabled-Friendly Railway Station

After being the first-runner up in Miss Wheelchair Contest in 2014, Virali Modi had not lost the streak of fiery determination as she now is the reason why differently-abled people will find the daunting task of boarding a train easier. Thanks to her campaign #MyTrainToo, Kerala’s Ernakulam Station is now the first disabled-friendly railway station.

From permanent ramps at the Ernakulam Junction, portable ramps to board trains and small wheelchairs to board the trains to training luggage porters on how to assist disabled passengers, the Kerala government is determined to make this project, Divyannjan, work. An electronic cart will be provided to the porters to transport disabled and elderly passengers to their respective trains.

Also, disabled-friendly lounges, including an AC lounge, and wheelchair-friendly washrooms will be built within six months and hopes are that the same facilities will be implemented in all stations across the state.

All these advancements are the result of the relentless efforts of Virali Modi, a disability rights activist from Mumbai, who also was the Chief Guest of Honour to inaugurate the project. She was motivated to make railways handicap-friendly because of her own experience when railway porters took advantage of her disability and manhandled her.

She kicked off the #MyTrainToo campaign and collected petitions from different parts of the country. And finally, the then railway minister Suresh Prabhu, responded to her on February 9, stating that he has taken note of her requests and will soon take action on it.

H/T: The Logical Indian