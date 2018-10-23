Virali Modi Is Urging Restaurants All Over India To Ramp-Up For People With Disabilities

It was in 2006 that life changed drastically for Virali Modi when she visited India and contracted malaria during her trip. After going undiagnosed for over a month despite several tests, the disease took a huge toll on her body, leaving her paralysed from the neck down.

“I was accepting of myself, but others not so. When I got out of the hospital, I called my friends, but they no longer wanted to speak to me. Being an only child and having no friends pushed me into self-pity,” the 28-year-old shared in an interaction with Femina. It was actually the mindset and attitude of society towards people with disabilities that was tougher to deal with way more than her disability.

It was in 2013 that she started sharing her experiences with a disability on Quora and after that one thing lead to other and she became an advocate for disability rights and an accessibility champion. She subsequently played an instrumental role in getting ramps and wheelchairs installed at eight railway stations in India.

She is currently working on #rampmyrestaurant which she has started in association with Enable Travel, where she is urging restaurants all over India to ramp up for people like her.

She shares, “I was auditing 30-40 places in Mumbai that claimed to be wheelchair-accessible; turned out only five were. At one of the places, the manager said a ramp was not needed because ‘people like you don’t come out’. I told him people like me don’t come out because there is no ramp!” Virali says that it is because of such inconsiderate and unaccepting attitudes that people like her have to endure all the harassment.

To add to the unaccepting attitudes come in all the misconceptions and ignorance. It was only earlier this year that Kurla Railway Protection Force in Mumbai started a drive against people who travel illegally in coaches for the handicapped. Unfortunately, it was the punishment levied on the offenders that undid the motive behind the drive. They were made to parade with crutches and wheelchairs on the platform before they were booked under the Railway Act.

“It’s no shame to be disabled. By parading them in wheelchairs, they made a mockery of the community. It was an insult to the disabled rather than a punishment for the defaulters,” Virali says.

To assess the accessibility of public places for wheelchair-bound people in shopping malls, Virali decided to visit one in Malad West, Mumbai. Recollecting her experience, she shares, “Roaming around the mall was easy, but only once I was inside. The first roadblock was the entry; the ramp was so steep that I could not pull myself up.”

She was left shocked by the thoughtless placement of huge dustbins below the push-button panel of the elevators, which made it almost impossible for her to reach it. Out of the 10 stores that she visited, just one had a fitting room which was wheelchair-accessible. She was also thrown off guard by the people staring at her. She said, “They stare as if I have come out of a circus. It could be because not many disabled people are seen at such places.”

Virali says that even enduring the stares in somewhat easy but it’s the sexual harassment that can never be normalized. Sharing that she has been molested by porters at railway stations on three different occasions in the past, Virali says, “The general mindset is: she’s disabled, what can she do? Disability is directly related to sexual harassment, and that’s the first jolt to empowerment. Are women really safe while using public transport or going out on their own? What choice are they left with than to stay indoors?”

Despite the hardships though, Virali is positive that public places in India can certainly be made more accessible for people with disabilities, provided more awareness is created in the direction. She says, “Spread awareness on social media and raise the issue with Nagar sevaks and MLAs. When the able-bodied talk about disability, it makes a difference.”

