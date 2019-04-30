Vinesh Phogat Recommended For Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award By Wrestling Federation of India

Coming from a background of wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat became the first Indian woman wrestler to win Gold in both Commonwealth and Asian games. In addition, she also became the first Indian athlete to be nominated for the prestigious Laureus World Sports Awards held in February this year.

Owing to her remarkable performances in the last couple of years, her name has now has been recommended by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award.

At the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, Vinesh won gold in women’s freestyle 50-kg event by defeating Canada’s Jessica MacDonald. And at the 2018 Asian Games, she created history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to win gold in the Games by beating Japan’s Yuki Irie in women’s 50-kg freestyle wrestling gold medal match. Although Vinesh could only win a bronze at the recent Asian Championship, considering the fact that she fought in a new weight category of 53kg, her performance was seen as a good achievement.

Joining the list of recommendation along with Vinesh is also wrestler Bajrang Punia, who stamped his authority at the Asian Championship in Xi’an, China, by clinching a gold medal in the men’s 65 kg freestyle event.

H/T: The Hindustan Times