Vinesh Phogat Gives Fitting Reply To European Journalists At Laureus Awards Event

Nominated for the “Laureus World Sporting Comeback” category, the first Indian sportsperson to be nominated for the prestigious Laureus World Sports Awards, Vinesh Phogat competed with golf great Tiger Woods, Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris, American alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn, Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Manyu, and Dutch para-snowboarding star Bibian Mentel-Spee for the honour yesterday.

Tiger Woods was announced the winner of the category for one of the best performances of his life at the Tour Championship season finale recently. Other winners included Simone Biles, who won the Sportswoman of the Year award and Novak Djokovic, who clinched the Sportsman of the Year award. Naomi Osaka was announced the Breakthrough of the Year award winner and Henrieta Farkkasova became the Sportsperson of the Year with disability. Jharkhand-based Yuwa is bringing home the Sport for Good Award home.

“It really doesn’t matter to me if I win or lose. That I will be representing India at a world stage is more than enough and I am looking forward to seeing so many legends from other Olympic disciplines,” Vinesh said hours before the ceremony.

But what came as a shocker during the event was the European journalists’ perception of India. Spanish national daily ABC’s reporter Carlos Tristan, who claimed to have “read” about India, showed her interest in Vinesh and her husband not because of the sports they are involved in but because she wanted to know more about Indian women after Yuwa clinched the Laureus Sport for Good award. Just like many other journalists in the panel, she came up with the assumption that women’s sports continue to be disregarded in India.

However, Vinesh had a fitting reply for Tritan’s question and other queries made on the same line. She said, “Yes, we were married off early and forced to serve the men but today when we wear tracksuits and step out in sneakers, men in our villages are not shocked. Sport is becoming a way of life in many Indian villages and even the men are accepting that women have the mind and body to challenge the extremes in any sport.”

H/T: Hindustan Times