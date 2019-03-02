Vinesh Phogat Changes Weight Category, Moves Up From 50Kg To 53Kg

In the ongoing Dan Kolov tournament in Bulgaria, wrestler Vinesh Phogat has decided to move up to the 53 kg weight category. She earlier participated in the 50 kg category and decided to switch in order to minimize the injuries and be a wrestler for a longer period of time.

“I will be competing in the 53 kg category this year and possibly at the World Championships and Olympics as well if I qualify,” Vinesh said. “It is a decision that my coach Woller Akos and me have taken after a lot of thought. Let’s see how it goes.”

One of India’s most successful wrestlers, Vinesh has won many gold medals at the Commonwealth games and is the first female wrestler to win gold at Asian Games 2018.

“Injuries was the main issue and if I stay injury free, I can wrestle long term,” she said. “It’s not like Tokyo Games are the end of my career. I have to think ahead as well. It’s a 50-50 decision and I’ll know more clearly closer to the world championships in September but till then I will be in 53 kg.”

“We will look at the opponents in 53 kg and how we have prepare against them,” she said. “I have always tried training and learning against opponents of 50 kg but now it will change. I have to work on upper body strength now since I will be competing against heavier opponents. I have to improve my skill set accordingly.”

In her first test in the 53 category at the Dan Kolov tournament, Vinesh is not focused on winning gold. “This is the first competition of the season so I will not be stressed about it (result). I have not thought that I have to win a gold medal here. I am here to check my progress and know my opponents,” she said. “I wrestled a few times in 53 kg and 55 kg in the past but I was never serious about it. Now is the time to get serious.”

