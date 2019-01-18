Vinesh Phogat Becomes The Very First Indian Nominee For The Laureus World Sports Award

After a terrific 2018, wrestler Vinesh Phogat has become the first Indian sportsperson to be nominated for the prestigious Laureus World Sports award. Nominated for the “Laureus World Sporting Comeback” category, Vinesh will be competing with golf great Tiger Woods, Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris, American alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn, Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Manyu, and Dutch para-snowboarding star Bibian Mentel-Spee for the award.

The year 2018 witnessed the rise of Vinesh as a star wrestler as she won a gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, a silver in the 2018 Asian Championships in Bishkek and a gold at the Asian Games in Jakarta one after the other.

However, Vinesh has always delivered promising performances since the very beginning of her career and made a place in everyone’s heart with her performance in 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Here’s the nomination announcement for the award:

Laureus on Twitter Here are those nominations in full for Laureus World Sporting Comeback of the Year at #Laureus19

H/T: The Indian Express