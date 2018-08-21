Vinesh Phogat Becomes The First Indian Woman Wrestler To Win Gold In The Asian Games

In the final of the women’s wrestling match at the Asian Games 2018 in Indonesia on Monday, Vinesh Phogat won a gold medal by beating Yuki Irie of Japan by 6-2 in the 50kg category, becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to win a gold medal at the Asian Games.

She started her day by beating China’s Yanun Sun, with an 8-2 score. “I had targeted gold. I had 3-4 silvers at the Asian level. So I was determined to win a gold medal. My body responded well. I had trained well and God was also kind to me. Everything fell in place for me today,” said Vinesh.

When she had suffered a grave knee injury in the Rio Olympics in 2016, many were afraid that it might be the end of her career, but she overcame the odds. “It was a tough time emotionally and physically. But as they say, an athlete becomes stronger once she overcomes an injury. I think that phase has made me stronger,” she recollected. “There was pressure on me because I had lost against the Chinese three times. Today I had to prove that I am stronger than her and I am happy that I could do that.”

“I work on this (mental strength) but I am like this from childhood. I have always been rough and tough. I take risks in life and they pay off. I have self-belief. I feel there is nothing that I can’t do,” she added.

Born in Balali, Haryana, it was her uncle Mahavir Singh Phogat, father to the legendary Phogat sisters, Geeta and Babita, who trained her as when Vinesh was eight, her father, Rajpal, died with the dream to make his daughter a wrestler.

“I wanted them to make a name for themselves in the sport and, finally, they have succeeded,” said Premlata after Vinesh made history,” said her mother, Premlata. “This was only possible because of Geeta’s father (Mahavir Singh Phogat). Had he not been strict with the children, I think none of the girls, including Vinesh, would have been able to achieve what they have.”

“I still remember Vinesh’s father would scold me whenever I sought help from Vinesh or Priyanka (Vinesh’s sister) for household chores. He had given me strict instructions to let them focus on wrestling. If I needed any help, he said I should call my son Harvinder rather than Vinesh or Priyanka,” added Premlata.

“When she was in school, Vinesh would beat boys who were rude to her. Our grandmother told all of us that we shouldn’t start a fight but should stand up for ourselves if someone tries to bully us. Vinesh took the advice most seriously. Whenever my father came to know about Vinesh beating someone or the teacher complaining about her getting into fights, he would never say anything to her. Rather, he would feel proud that his girls were no less than boys. After our father died, ‘Tauji’ (uncle) never let us feel his absence,” said Harvinder.

Her cousins, Geeta Phogat, Babita Kumari, and Ritu Phogat have won gold for India at Commonwealth Games in 2010, 2014, 2016 and with her amazing performance in the Asian Games, Vinesh will be representing India at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

“We always knew she had the potential and the hunger. It was just a matter of time for Vinesh more than anything else,” said Coach Kuldeep Singh.

H/T: Scroll, The Indian Express and Hindustan Times

