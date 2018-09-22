‘Village Rockstars,’ A Story Of Hope And Dreams, Becomes India’s Entry To Oscars

National Award-winning Assamese film Village Rockstars has been selected as this year’s official Oscar entry from India. The film has been selected from a list of 28 films including Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Padmaavat,” Alia Bhatt’s Raazi, Rani Mukerji’s Hichki, Varun Dhawan’s October, and recent releases Manto and Love Sonia.

The film is a brainchild of Rima Das who has made the film over a period of three years since 2014. Calling it a “story about hope and desire,” the filmmaker has made the film to challenge the rampant gender stereotypes.

It stars Bhanita Das, Basanti Das, Kulada Bhattyacharya, Manabendra Das and Boloram Das, and follows Dhunu, the lead character in Assam’s Chhayagaon village, as she pursues her dream of owning an electric guitar.

“You could say that the soul of the film occurred from my childhood,” says Das. “I used to be a tomboy like her, climbing trees and swimming in the river. Activities like this are drawn from my life.”

She adds. “It is just a part of life. In my childhood, I was the only girl who used to climb trees. It is a mindset with people that generally girls do not do these things. Such things are not forbidden. But if you do these things, they put you in boxes and call you a tomboy. Dhunu likes to do all these things.”

In September last year, Village Rockstars was premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and is also got set to be screened at the Mumbai Film Festival scheduled to take place this October from 12th-18th.

It was during the shooting Das’ debut feature, Man with the Binoculars in Assam in 2013 when the idea of Village Rockstars hit her. She saw a band of local boys who were playing make-believe instruments as music emerged from a tape recorder. “They were miming by using thermocol instruments,” she said. “That really interested me. Even though they were imagining it, their body language was so fascinating and looked very real.”

As for doing everything from writing to shooting the scenes, she says, “I had my own camera and did my own auditions. I had the freedom to pick and cast my own characters. Because I started my career as an actor, that really helped me in the audition.”

“If there are people, there are limitations,” Das adds. “I wanted to experiment and improvise more with this project, which I maybe could not have done with a crew.”

You would be surprised to know that Das had come to Mumbai eight years ago to become an actor, but her heart was in filmmaking, so here we are. As for both her films being set in her home state, she says, “I would love to work in the Hindi language and tell the city’s story. But when I started making films, I was still an amateur because I had never gotten any education from film schools. So I thought it would be better to tell stories about my people, because I know them really well. It was not intentional. I am more comfortable when I know the people and the situations.”

Calling the three years of her work with the children as a major feat, she recalls that the most challenging part of the film, apart from funding, was the fact that children grow very fast. “Through the course of filming, I did not want them to lose their charm. However, these things are momentary,” she says.

H/T: Scroll