Vidya, Swara, Bhumi, Zaira, And Ratna Get Real About Sexism In Bollywood
- IWB Post
- December 25, 2017
Bollywood films, in the year 2017, have celebrated women in a totally different and empowering way. The characters were strong and real.
The annual Rajeev Masand roundtable of actresses for 2017 had Ratna Pathak Shah, Swara Bhaskar, Zaira Wasim, Vidya Balan, and Bhumi Pednekar as guests. All of these actors, this year, have played characters dealing with sexism, patriarchy, ageism, parental pressure, inequality, insecurity, and vulnerability. The characters that real women could connect with.
Swara, putting across the point of women characters getting more realistic in Hindi cinema, said, “In our country, we are in a time, where the public discourse is tending towards “It’s been a while now, there are things that need to be said. It’s almost like there was a section of the audience that was hungering to see their own stories on screen, and now you have it.”
Ratna added, “We don’t need to be Gal Gadot, who is doing everything that the guy would do, except that she has a pair of breasts. We are telling our stories, the way we see our world.”
Here are the five powerful quotes from each one of the talented actors.
Ratna Pathak Shah
Bhumi Pednekar
Zaira Wasim
Vidya Balan
Swara Bhaskar
Watch the entire conversation here:
The Actresses Roundtable 2017 with Rajeev Masand
In this conversation with Rajeev Masand, the leading ladies who delivered the best performances in 2017 – Zaira Wasim (Secret Superstar), Ratna Pathak-Shah (Lipstick Under My Burkha), Vidya Balan (Tumhari Sulu), Bhumi Pednekar (Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Toilet Ek Prem Katha), and Swara Bhaskar (Anarkali of Aarah) – reveal the words of wisdom that have stayed with them, explain why harassment must be called out, and discuss how their performances have changed them.
- 0
- 0