Vidya Kamble Is The First Transgender Panel Member Of The Lok Adalat In Maharashtra

Activist Vidya Kamble was appointed to become a member of the National Lok Adalat in Nagpur, Maharashtra on January 29. She became the first transgender person to be appointed to the judicial panel in the state.

The members of Lok Adalat panels are given the task of settling cases pending in the courts or disputes that are at a pre-trial stage.

The 29-year-old has been a social activist, standing up against discrimination against the LGBTQ community. On becoming a part of the panel she thanked the committee for being supportive. She told PTI, “The (other) members of the panel were very supportive. The secretary of the district legal aid committee (Kunal Jadhav) gave me the opportunity to be a part of the panel.”



Picture Source: She The People Vidya Kamble (left)Picture Source: She The People

Vidya is a part of the 10-day pre-discussion talks of the mediating panel which began in Nagpur on February 10.



Picture Source: Times of India Vidya Kamble (left)Picture Source: Times of India

“For the last nine days, I was involved in verification of cases (that were listed for the Lok Adalat). We were able to settle a case where a girl got her medical insurance claim of Rs. 19 lakh,” Kamble told PTI.

H/T: The Better India