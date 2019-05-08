Vidya Balan Roped In To Play The Role Of “Human Computer” Shakuntala Devi In Her Next

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan has been roped in to play the role of math genius Shakuntala Devi in director Anu Menon’s next. Set to be released in summer 2020, the film will be produced by Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment.

Known as the “human computer”, Shakuntala Devi was an Indian writer and mental calculator. Born in a well-known family of Brahmin priests in Bangalore, she received her early lessons in mathematics from her grandfather and by the age of five, she was recognized as a child prodigy and an expert in complex mental arithmetic. Shakuntala’s talent also earned her a place in the 1982 edition of The Guinness Book of World Records.

“I am extremely excited to play the ‘human computer’ Shakuntala Devi on the big screen. She was truly someone who embraced her individuality, had a strong feminist voice and braved many a naysayer to reach the pinnacle of success,” shared Vidya. “But what truly fascinates me is that you wouldn’t normally associate a fun person with math…and she completely turns that perception on its head.”

Talking about roping in Vidya for the role, director Anu Menon shared, “Who else can capture the spirit of a woman like Shakuntala than the incredible Vidya. We have spent months together in script development and it’s been nothing short of exhilarating.”

H/T: The Hindu