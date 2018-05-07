Victim Sweety’s Grandfather Dhajja Ram Speaks On The Sonepat Honour Killing Case

“Ghanni laambi arr gajab ki suthri thi (She was tall and beautiful). The entire village wanted to marry her. Every time I think of her and my family, all I feel is pain. But what can I do?” says Dhajja Ram talking about his late granddaughter Sweety.

Seventeen-year-old Sweety was allegedly beaten to death by her own family for being in a relationship with a guy from another village on July 2, 2016. Her body was later burnt in the cowshed in Matand village in Haryana’s Sonepat district.

It was the complaint lodged by her grandfather Dhajja Ram that led to a Sonepat court on April 13 to sentence three of his sons, a daughter-in-law and a granddaughter to life imprisonment in the case of honour killing.

He wrote in his complaint: “My son Balraj, along with his wife Sudesh, killed Sweety and burnt her in the bithoda (shed used to store cow dung cakes). Unhone galat kaam kiya hai, unke khilaf karyavahi ki jaye (They did wrong, there should be action against them).”

78-year-old Dhajja Ram, however, appears confused and torn. Two years after the incident now, he lives in a two-room home, that he shares with three of his grandchildren who are Sweety’s siblings.

While his granddaughters are in class 9 and 10, his grandson is in class 5. “On most days, I prepare the meals; sometimes the children help out too… I have ensured that the children study in a private school. I pay around Rs 6,000 a month for their education. The family of Suresh (his second son who is in jail) helps with the money,” he shares. Dhajja Ram has to now run the house and raise three children which is a herculean task owing to his age and failing health.

“There is no one in the house now. Just me and the three children. I just got this money (Rs 1,800 as the old-age pension) from the post office but my eyesight is very poor and it is difficult to count the money,” he shared with The Indian Express as he attempted to count the money with his shivering hands.

Tears start rolling down his eyes at the mention of Sweety. Dhajja Ram has visited his family in the jail a few times. His family shows no signs of joy at his sight. “My son Balraj told me, ‘You are old now, stay at home’… So I came back,” he gets teary-eyed again.

Probably at the whiff of the arrival of media Suresh’s wife, Sunita arrives at the house. Dhanaraj shares his predicament after the arrest of his family: “Since the arrests, no one in the village speaks to me. Sabko naarazgi hai (Everyone’s angry). The children ask me, ‘What have you done?’.” Pointing towards Sunita, he adds, “Ye bhi nahin aati (She doesn’t come too).”

Sunita, however, appears to be ready with a defense: “I am usually unwell. But we pay the fees of the children, don’t we?” she asks.

Then Sunita starts talking: “Sweety would often get fits. That night, after she had a seizure and died, we burnt her body. No one killed her. But our enemies in the village called the police,” she, however, doesn’t name the “enemies”. She adds, “A lot of people wanted to marry her, but we had refused. That is why they were angry with us.” Then, glaring at Dhajja Ram, she says, “In fact, he was not at home the day Sweety died, he was in the fields. Tell them.”

At the concealed attack he squeezes his eyes and says, “Haan, nahin tha (Yes, I wasn’t).”

In the entire village of Matand people are reluctant to talk about the case. Sarpanch Rajesh like a lot of other inhabitants of the village finds easy refuge in ignorance as he says: “I was not in the village that night.”

Sarpanch’s brother, Vijender readily shares: “Sweety was seeing a boy from another village and he would loiter around. Defaulter type ka tha (He didn’t have a job). Her family had to do something. Bahut beizzatti hui thi (They felt insulted).”

Sub-inspector Subhash and the investigating officer in the case, however, calls it a “clear-cut case”. “The grandfather said his family killed the girl and signed the statement. This is what I said in court too,” he shares.

Defence lawyer Sanjay Dahiya thinks differently. He thinks of the case to be weak and thus believes that it would soon fall apart. He says, “Primary witness Dhajja Ram wasn’t present in the house that day. It will be proved soon.”

What others have to say doesn’t matter to Dhajja Ram though. He shares that he has stopped attending the court hearings. “I am worried for my family. Can you do something to get them out of jail? They have been there for very long,” innocently asks Dhajja Ram, unaware of the consequences that it might bear for him.

