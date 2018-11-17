Veteran Theatre And Sandalwood Actor B. Jayashree Opens Up About Facing Sexual Harassment

In the wake of the #MeToo movement in India, veteran theater and Sandalwood actor B Jayashree has also came out as a victim of sexual harassment. A Kannada writer and former Rajya Sabha member as well, Jayashree, at an event organized in Tumakuru, supported the Me Too movement and shared her own experience that she had written in her memoir, ‘Kanna Mucche Kaade Goode.’

“Even I have faced sexual harassment and I know it. People ask what proof I have, police will ask me what proof I have. But I know what happened and I have written about it in my memoir. I am saying Me Too. Yes, it happened but why should I talk about it again and again? The reason why I wrote about it is to ensure that other women don’t go through what I had to. I am extremely happy that they are speaking up,” Jayashree said.

Following this, many journalists tried to pressurize her to recount the incident, which led Jayashree to lash out at them.

“It happened to me and I know it. I have written it in my book and it took a lot of courage to do that. I understand if people can talk about these things on social media but I cannot and I don’t want to go back to that incident. I do not have any obligation to recount the incident,” Jayashree said.



H/T: The News Minute