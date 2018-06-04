Veteran Journalist Leela Menon Passes Away At The Age Of 86 In Kochi

At the age of 86, Leela Menon, senior journalist and chief editor of Malayalam daily Janmabhumi, passed away in Kochi on Sunday night. She had been suffering from age-related health issues and a few months ago she had been admitted to a care home for the elderly.

Born at Vengola, Ernakulam in 1932, she has always been called a trailblazer for her ‘exclusive’ stories. She joined The Indian Express in Delhi in 1978 and after working there for 22 years, she started writing columns for The Hindu, Outlook, and Madhyamam. She then joined Janmabhumi as its chief editor.

“She came into the profession after leaving a secure government job. She might not have even been getting half of what she was earning before. That shows her dedication to the profession. She was an extremely daring journalist and had a tremendous sense of news,” said MK Das, the Kerala resident editor of The Indian Express at the time.

“I first saw her in the early eighties, walking into the Indian Express office in Fort Kochi, a mop of lovely shoulder length black hair in sharp contrast to her very fair big face, wearing an off-shoulder blouse. Those working on the desk literally sat up. So striking was her presence. She had been transferred from Delhi to Kochi because her mother was ill and she sought it,” said Prema Manmadhan, Menon’s former Indian Express colleague.

Though Menon had recovered from a long and hard battle with cancer, in the last two years, she had been suffering from diabetes, hypertension, and breathlessness.

“She passed away at 8:30 pm today. For several months, she had not been keeping well and was undergoing medical treatment. For the last couple of months, she wasn’t able to recognize anyone,” said Joseph Alex, managing trustee of Signature Aged Care, where she had been living.

Her autobiography Nilykatha Symphony was published in 2007, containing all the major events of her life, which includes her work as a journalist and also her struggle with cancer.

Remembering her as “the feisty woman who loved life to the hilt and inspired anyone who met her even once,” Prema Manmadhan said, “Such was the ebullience she infused into all and her never-say-die attitude saw her gliding through life, pushing aside any obstacle, be it a physical malady, an emotional setback or plain bad luck.”

“That readiness to help anyone, not only her friends, perhaps set her apart from the rest.”

