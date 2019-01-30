Veteran Freedom Fighter Baidehi Panda Passes Away At 86

Eminent freedom fighter and social worker Baidehi Panda passed away at the age of 86 because of old-age related ailments on Tuesday in Bhubaneshwar.

Panda, born in Kata Sahi village in Bhadrak district in 1932, was married off at the age of seven. By the time she turned nine, she became a widow. Too young to understand the situation, she asked her family why were they crying and so one of her brothers told her that she had become a widow which obviously didn’t make any sense to her.

Around that time the ‘Kasturba Gandhi Memorial Trust’ was started under the leadership of freedom fighter Rama Devi, and Panda joined the freedom struggle at the tender age of 12 where she worked with Rama Devi as her assistant. Along the way, she met Mahatma Gandhi and other freedom fighters who inspired her.

Panda played an active role in Bhoodaan movement which was launched by Vinoba Bhave in 1951 that intended to solve the land problem in the country in a novel way by making land available through voluntary donations for distribution to the landless people. She had also stayed at Vinoba Bhave’s ashram at Chambal and motivated dacoits to surrender.

According to the reports, as Panda had pledged her body, the corpse would be donated to SCB Medical College and Hospital.

H/T: The Quint