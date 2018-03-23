Veteran Actor Daisy Irani Reveals She Was Raped At The Age Of 6 By Her Guardian

One of the most popular child stars of the 1950s, Daisy Irani, whose endearing curls and innocent eyes captivated generations of film lovers, reveals that she was raped and abused at the peak of her stardom.

In an interview with The Times Of India, Daisy shared that she was just six years old when she was raped, “The man who did this was supposed to be my guardian. He accompanied me to a film shoot (Hum Panchhi Ek Dal Ke) in Madras. One night in the hotel room he violated me, hit me with a belt and warned me that he would kill me if I ever told anyone about what had happened.” All of six, and all alone with him, Daisy believed him.

More than six decades later, she recounts her childhood trauma, but without a trace of self-pity. “That man is dead and gone. His name was Nazar. He was related to the famous singer Zohrabai Ambalewaali. Obviously, he had contacts in the film industry. My mother was hell-bent on making me a star. I made my debut in the Marathi movie, Baby. So Uncle Nazar (she rolls her eyes here) had accompanied me to the shoot of Hum Panchhi Ek Dal Ke in Madras. I can recall the incident only in flashes, but I do remember the killing pain, and the visual of him belting me. The next morning, I was back at the studio as if nothing had happened. For years, I couldn’t dare to tell my mother about what he had done.”

Pushed into movies by an ambitious mother when she was only four, Irani worked multiple shifts to star in over 50 films including the iconic Naya Daur and Dhool Ka Phool, playing roles of boys mostly. Such was her popularity that heart-tugging roles were written especially for her and her footage often extended, and she shared the limelight with the top stars of that time including Ashok Kumar, Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand, Vyjayanthimala and, Meena Kumari, in whose love and affection she’d found a mother.

Did the incident take a psychological toll on young Daisy? To that, she replied, “All I can say is as I grew up, I started flirting outrageously, and I would tease and taunt men. I did not even understand what I was doing. I became badtameez (without manners). With time, my mother did get to know about the Madras incident but what could be done really?”

“When I was 15 or so”, she recalled, “my mother made me wear a sari, padded me up with a new-fangled sponge, and left me alone with producer Mallikchand Kochar, who was planning a film called Mere Huzoor then, at his office located somewhere between Maratha Mandir cinema and the Tardeo circle. It was all quite hilarious… He joined me on the sofa, and started touching me… I knew what was on his mind. I took out the sponge things and handed them to him. He was furious. Now, why did I do that? Because I’ve always seen the funnier side of things.”

Though what she experienced made her more protective towards kid sister Honey (Farhan and Zoya Akhtar’s mother) when she entered the movies. “Both of us had a common obsession: to get married and leave home as soon as we could. I revered Dad, he was cute, and he loved us to pieces but he would always be busy at work—his family owned the B. Merwan Café at Grant Road. I loved my mother too, but I guess I hated her as well.”

But it wasn’t just #MeToo that made the actor speak publicly about her trauma after more than 60 years, overriding was her concern for the very large number of children who are working in films, TV and talent shows. Through her story, she intends to serve a cautionary note to parents, guardians, and mentors to keep a protective eye on their wards. “Child actors have it tough. In a majority of cases they have been taken advantage of. Maybe a few have had it easy, but most don’t, really,” she says.

And on being asked if she has second thoughts about the interview going into print, she stated, “My three children, my sisters…everyone knows what happened. The truth never killed anyone. If I’ve spoken up after years and years, and if the result sounds sensational in print, no problem. There could be a flurry of ‘phone calls. I just won’t answer them. Simple.”

H/T: The Times Of India