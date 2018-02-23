Actor And Director Aparna Sen Says Directors Like Farah Khan Use Male Gaze To Be Successful

National award winner and a Padma Shri, Aparna Sen is a veteran actor, filmmaker, and a screenwriter. She won her second National award as a director for the movie Mr. and Mrs. Iyer that released in the year 2002.

In a recent interview, Aparna expressed her happiness over the growing number of female directors in the country and applause-worthy work that they have been showcasing. However, she also took a jibe at few of the female directors who are using male gaze as a ladder to reach commercial success.

According to Firstpost, she said, “If we look at the depiction of sex, the male filmmakers will usually have the man in the role of an aggressor while the woman will remain passive. It will take an Alankrita Srivastava (Lipstick Under My Burkha) to show up women’s sexual desires in a way every woman can identify with. A filmmaker can have a female gaze while having a male protagonist.” She added, “… And then you have woman filmmakers who have a male gaze. They play according to the rules of the patriarchal system and make a success of it. For instance, Farah Khan, who makes predominantly mainstream films, has a distinct male gaze, except has a tongue firmly planted in her cheek while playing the macho game.”

Aparna said that male gaze has existed in the industry for a long time and it’s time that female gaze makes its existence felt as well. “Male filmmakers only need to tap their female selves in order to develop their female gaze as many great filmmakers have done. But why is it important to do so? Because the world has been run by aggressive males and landed itself in a fine mess. It is time that the female gaze made its presence felt both in cinema and in a world that’s been driven by intolerance, greed, hate, and lust.”

Appreciating the courage of today’s female filmmakers, she said, “That’s the thing about today’s female filmmakers. They are confident enough in their own skin to critique their woman characters. They are perfectly comfortable in empathising with their male characters when need be.”

Sharing her experience of how lonesome and challenging it was for her to get into direction three decades ago, she said, “I had little to go by when I embarked on my lonely journey in 1980, except for films made by some exceptionally talented men like Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak and Mrinal Sen from my own native Bengal. G Arvindam and Adoor Gopalakrishnan from Kerala and Girish Kasaravalli in Karnataka to name a few.“

She added, “Filmmakers that I had worked with as an actress during my stint in mainstream Bengali cinema were far from encouraging. One of them asked me, ‘I hear you’re planning to direct a film’? ‘Yes dada,’ I said. ‘Story by?’ ‘Me dada,’ I replied. ‘And screenplay?’ ‘Also by me,’ I said. ‘Very brave’, he said, which was meant to be sarcastic,” she said without naming the director.“

H/T: Firstpost