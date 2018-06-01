Veere Di Wedding Is Not Perfect, But Reel And Real-Life Women Should Be Allowed To Have Flaws

Veere Di Wedding, just by existing, is breaking a lot of stereotypes. But because it stars four mainstream female actors and revolves around the lives of four women, it is under a lot of pressure to get things right.

Does it get everything right? Absolutely not. But it’s unfair to put all our expectations on one film just because we’re not used to watching four women as leads. That is why Sonam and Swara have been giving interviews saying that this is not a feminist film. It’s an odd thing to say because men never have to give such statements, but such is the predicament these actors are in. They wanted to make a film about women, and just by doing that, they seemed to have made a political statement. And now they have to be perfect, because women are just given one chance to prove themselves, and if they fail, even a little bit, they’re out.

So, Veere Di Wedding is about four friends, Kalindi (Kareena Kapoor Khan), Avni (Sonam K Ahuja), Sakshi (Swara Bhasker), and Meera (Shikha Talsania). Kalindi is engaged to be married but she’s commitment-phobic. Avni is desperate to get married and is fielding some rishtas. Sakshi is separated from her husband, and Meera is married to a foreigner which is why she’s estranged from her family. They are all very rich and very privileged. That needs to be said explicitly because it reflects in every single thing they say or do. So a lot of their remarks are deeply elitist and classist, and every single aspect in the film about Delhi is a cliche.

The other thing to notice here is that, at least the point at which we meet these women, they’re all dealing with boy problems, so this film spectacularly fails the Bechdel test. Through their ups and downs, and even in the beginning of the film where we meet them as 18-year-olds, all they talk about is men or the sex they are or aren’t having with them. And they do that with the kind of vocabulary that you’d expect in an Anurag Kashyap film. The swearing feels jarring at some points, but perhaps only because we’re not used to it?

The swearing has been a huge point of contention for the film. Several people have already dismissed it because they don’t like women swearing. And while I don’t have a problem with women swearing, I have a problem with the etymology of the swear words. Almost all the gaalis we use every day are deeply sexist. I have never understood what is insulting about cunt (or chut) because it simply means vagina. How is that a gaali? But it is, and it’s used in the film as well. In two places, Sakshi says, “grow some balls!” Why balls? Why are they synonymous with strength and courage? I had expected more nuance in a project with women at the helm.

The film had a lot going on, primarily because it had a ton of side characters. And most of the women in these side characters are heavily stereotyped. Whether it was Neena Gupta, who played Avni’s mother and was obsessed with getting her daughter married, or Sakshi’s neighbourhood aunties who were annoying gossips. Another cliche the film couldn’t stay away from was a fat woman constantly berating her own body and then eating three tubs of ice-cream to deal with her life. If you can’t address body image issues sensitively, stay away from them. But the surprising character who wasn’t stereotyped was Kalindi’s gay uncle, who lived with his partner and was never made to feel different because of his sexuality.

To be honest, there wasn’t a lot of acting required in the film, but Swara and Shikha were far superior to Kareena and Sonam. It did seem like Swara was having a blast playing her character, and she is now perhaps the only woman to have masturbated on screen in a mainstream Bollywood film.

Veere Di Wedding stumbles a lot and then clumsily resolves all its conflicts in the end, but there are some genuinely funny and relatable moments in it. Whether it’s the panic you feel when you have to tell your mother that another friend is getting married (before you) or the frustration you feel with men who think they want modern wives but are actually just looking for a glorified maid, the film is full of scenes that will resonate with urban 20-something women.

And that is why we need more such films. We’re used to watching ‘strong female characters’ in otherwise male-dominated films, but how often do we sit through 122 minutes of four women yelling, laughing, dancing, and cussing with abandon? Now if only they can find something other than men to talk about the next time they attempt this.