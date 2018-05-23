‘Veere Di Wedding’ Actor Shikha Talsania On Shunning The ‘Plus-Size’ Tag

Music tracks from the upcoming film Veere Di Wedding have been hitting the charts with their catchy tunes and resplendent visuals. While the big shots Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor are seen occupying the majority of screen space out of the four leading ladies, it is kind of hard to unsee Shikha Talsania once you catch a glimpse of her in one of the teasers or song videos.

The character of Shikha seems to have an exuberance of her own and she is exuding the appeal of the kind of character that you’d like to dance along at a wedding.

In the movie, Shikha plays Meera, a young mother who has married against the wishes of her parents. Along with her rowdy group of best friends who seem to be on a stereotype-breaking spree, she looks comfortable in her own skin and who she is.

If her face gives you a kind of Deja vu everytime you see her on the screen it is because she is the same woman who played Ranbir Kapoor’s body-conscious best friend in Ayan Mukerji’s Wake Up Sid. It strains your memory as is kind of hard to equate her with the chirpy woman that you have been watching in the teasers of Veere Di Wedding.

She has starred in My Friend Pinto (2011) and Midnight’s Children (2012) and some short films and mini-series as well.

Ahead of the film’s launch, Scroll reported her discussing her previous work. She said: “Wake Up Sid was such a lovely experience because I was like an Energizer bunny on that set. I was just so happy to be there with a lovely cast and crew. The experience as an actor to do a period film based on Salman Rushdie’s work in Midnight’s Children was amazing too. Everybody I met on these set have enriched my life.”

Shikha attributes her affinity to acting to growing up with her father Tiku Talsania who is a seasoned actor himself. She, however, asserts that she created a niche for herself in the industry through her own efforts, “When you are a kid, you always want to have the profession your parents have. It took a lot of existential angst to figure out that acting was what I was passionate about and really enjoyed. I did have the question in my mind about whether I was doing this just because that’s the environment I had grown up in.”

Shikha had called herself a plus size actress in an interview with Times of India shortly before the release of Midnight’s Children, she, however, has now outgrown that limiting tag. Talking about the evolution, she says: “My awareness has broadened a little bit, and I would like to say that I am not a plus-sized actor, I am just an actor. I think that was a faux pas of my youth back when I said it. I think that we are all just actors. We can be of any shape, size and for the lack of a better word, colour. Your skill set should matter more than your physicality, which should just be a layer. That should not define you.”

Shikha had been offered some stock roles owing to her body type in the industry. She shares, “There is a typical type of role where the character is either hungry or horny. I used to get a lot of calls earlier, where people said that despite being fat, she is pretty and despite being fat, she is funny. That used to really bother me. There are other things to human beings than that.”

She, however, expresses that the situation has improved now, “Having spent a few years in this industry, what is really heartening is to see that there are more scripts and films being made that are more well-rounded. I am not just talking about women, but all characters. I am not saying that it is all rosy and fantastic. It does exist, but the awareness has become broader.”

Talking about her upcoming film, Veere Di Wedding, Sikha says, “The story as a whole is very interesting. I don’t think we have seen something where there are four real women talking about the reality of today.”

She adds, “When you watch the film you will understand that each character is very well etched out. That is not just for the four of us, but every character in the film. The Dilli-ness of it was just very beautiful. I would have actually wanted to play all the characters in the film: men, women everyone.”

Produced by Balaji Telefilms, Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network, and Saffron Broadcast & Media Ltd, the film is all set to hit the big screens on June 1.

H/T: Scroll