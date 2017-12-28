Veena Kumar On How Self-Doubt & Lower Risk Appetite Stop Women From Becoming Entrepreneurs

Let me begin by acknowledging what a funky name KonektUP is. I fell in love with the name and little did I know that I would fall in love with the conversation I’d have with the founder as well.

Veena Sujay Kumar is on the path to becoming a Serial Entrepreneur. Her first entrepreneurial experience began in January 2010, wherein she started a niche consulting house called Ionia Consulting. Currently, she is leading KonektUP, a platform that makes every entrepreneur’s journey smoother by easing out the challenges inherent to essential functions.

Awards find a comfortable place in Veena’s house. Konektup has received ‘Best Startup Award 2017’ at MSME Business Tycoon Award- 2017. Veena herself has been the recipient of ‘Woman Founder Of the year’ 2016 during India women Leadership summit. In this interview, we talk to Veena about the startup ecosystem and inspirational women entrepreneurs. Excerpts:

How is KonektUP different from business incubators or business accelerators?

We provide end to end business services to startups. Incubators and accelerators provide some initial support for such services, but we provide services to all the startups whether they are incubated or not.

Tell me about KonektUP and the various verticals that you have.

We have Konekt2start which is for startups at ideation stage and aims to validate their idea. Then we have Konekt2scale where we support startups to scale-up. These are mostly in the growth phase. Konekt4funds is for getting investments and Konekt2invest is the vertical for investors.

Do you have any application or selection process for startups when they want to avail your services?

For funding, i.e., Konekt4funds, we do have a selection process to assess the business idea, commercial viability, and scalability. We have an expert panel for the procedure. For any other services, we don’t have any process since these services are charged and it’s best for startups to decide whether they need our services or not rather than us deciding for them.

You have worked with a lot of startups and investors. Can you tell us what kinds of startups usually get funding?

We have some investors on our panel, and it entirely depends on them. Different investors have different criteria. Some are sector agnostic, and some prefer specific sectors. But some factors that stay constant are the problem-solving capability of the idea, scalability and idea validation.

Taking this topic ahead, tell us the most common business aspects about which startup founders lack knowledge.

Most startups that are at a bootstrapping stage find it difficult to present an investor ready deck. Sometimes they are not aware of their edge, or sometimes they don’t know the market size, etc. Startups that are at a growth stage where they’re scaling up tend to ignore some critical aspect of businesses like marketing and advertising because they are occupied with people management as they need to expand their team at this stage.

We do see many startups failing in the first three years, what are the main reasons for this?

The first year is all about putting things together and building a team, the second year is when the revenue starts to kick in, and the picture looks rosy, the third year is where most startups tend to scale up or are struggling to keep the revenue flowing. Working capital is of utmost importance at this time. Most startups approach investors for funds for continuity of the business at the same time aiming to scale up. The third year is the most crucial of all when the reality kicks in.

Anything they can do about it?

To reduce this failure rate, I think it’s crucial that we spend some time and money to evaluate the business model. A thorough market research is a must to gauge the market and adequate planning for the same is equally important. These three things can help combat the startup failure rate.

Do you notice a cultural shift happening due to the growth of the millennial workforce?

I think the culture is predominantly defined by the founding team members rather than the workforce. The culture of the organization depends on the way the founders function. There are other factors that startups should take care of when it comes to attracting millennial workforce such as giving proper job descriptions, defining their role accurately in the organization and specifying the extent of autonomy in their work.

Which is that one peripheral department in the organization you think startup founders or CEOs should always have a control on or stay updated about?

Externally, the technology updates in the industry and the overall market scenario. In the company, it is important to be abreast about each of the verticals and people and organizational health in general. I am specifically saying this for startups because startups are continuously evolving and these three things are of great significance when the organization is in evolution phase.

You must have worked with a lot of entrepreneurs. Do women entrepreneurs function differently from their male counterparts?

All entrepreneurs have a lot of passion for creating something, women entrepreneurs are incredibly dedicated and strive to get things done. The one thing some women entrepreneurs lack is not giving importance to branding and positioning themselves. They are not much open to networking for business. These are some subtle differences.

There are very few women entrepreneurs today, how do you think we can change this scenario?

Self-doubt and lower risk appetite are two significant factors I come across in aspiring women entrepreneurs that inhibit their potential. A lot of them think whether they can start a company or not and if they have to invest huge sum, then they get extremely skeptical about it. I think if we are able to cope with these two things then we will have many more women entrepreneurs.

Name one woman entrepreneur who you think is a big inspiration for budding women entrepreneurs.

Kiran Majumdar is a name that’s on top of my mind. Her journey has been absolutely inspirational, and every women entrepreneur in self-doubt must look up to her for motivation. Meena Ganesh is another name that comes to my mind. She is an entrepreneur and an investor.

Tell us about your plans for KonektUP.

We are coming up with version two of the platform, that’s when we’ll start expanding in India. We are also due for our next round of funding next year and plan to create enough buzz about KonektUP in India; 2019 is the year when we plan to go international.