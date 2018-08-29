Varun Narain Is Bringing Together Films, Fashion, And Music To Put Up Avant-Garde Puppet Shows

If you get to see Varun Narain putting up one of his puppet shows you wouldn’t be able to tell where Varun ends and his puppets begin. That’s how synchronic and curated-to-perfection his shows are.

Varun initially started putting up his shows in Europe and in exclusive places in Delhi and Mumbai. It was his chance entry onto the ramp which paved his way into the fashion industry, that helped him make his performances more mainstream. Creating Basanti for the 2nd edition of India Fashion Week on Tarun Tahiliani’s special request gave his art form a new dimension.

He shares in an interaction with The Hindu, “I started making my puppets’ bodies disproportionate — you know, designers sketch clothes on disproportionate bodies that way on paper first — and exaggerated some features. It added more motion to the puppets.”

He travelled to Switzerland in 2007 as an artist-in-residence under the Swiss Arts Council Pro Helvetia. It was there that he finally got to meet the renowned puppeteer Neville Tranter or as he says it, his “God.” He got to work with him, and perfect his voice modulation skills.

His art found true validation in India when after finishing his graduation in MCRC from Jamia Millia Islamia, he was asked to come back and teach puppetry to the students.

Varun shares, “I haven’t had any formal training in puppetry. But all my projects in college used puppetry. It was a childhood passion that turned into a profession. But when I was asked to teach, that’s when it struck me that so much can be done with puppetry.”

He was at a point also criticised for making his topics too bold. “My defence was ‘It’s only a puppet’, but I realised that a lot of information was actually going out through the show,” says Varun.

He started casting for films when he felt that puppetry wasn’t generating enough money. “I had to look for faces that fit the character the director had thought out, train them in body language…it taught me a lot — how directors work and gave me an insight into what works for characters,” he says explaining his casting work. Some of the films that he has cast for include “Lagaan”, “Kama Sutra”, and “Earth”, among others.

To add to it, Varun has also been an international concert accompanist who played the sitar. A student of renowned Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, he started his Sitar lessons when in school, out of his love for the instrument.

He shares, “I was left-handed and dyslexic, and had to get a sitar made to suit me! When I was in college I had to make a decision between puppetry and music. Today at 43, I think I could have handled both, but back then, I don’t think I could.”

“All my characters are inspired by music…and even a puppet is only a different kind of instrument,” he adds. Thus today, Varun Narain brews together an interactive amalgamation of films, fashion, and music to put together his avant-garde puppet shows.

His life-sized puppets have traversed myriad terrains of the society with their gifted master. They have ventured into the adult world, nightclubs and pubs, national fashion weeks, brothels and workshops where they talk of HIV/AIDS awareness, sexual education, women and child empowerment.

“Into the Box,” his latest production talks of how everyone deserves to be respected, irrespective of their social standing and tags that the society has put upon them. He says, “Why are people judged based on the space they are in?… I start off designing each performance with the story — the core of what I want to say. Then the characters develop.”

He adds, “Labelling people is unnecessary.” The same ideology is resonated in his work, time and again. “I like to fool around with gender a lot; it bothered me a lot a long time ago…this inclusion or exclusion based on what you do,” he says talking about the selection of the puppetry subjects.

One of his earlier works “Bowlful of peals” is a gay-lesbian adaptation of “Swan Lake”. in his other work “Liquid Rainbows” he has explored erotic art and pornography.

Varun has been tagged as an “adult” puppeteer in India. Commenting on the unsolicited tag, he says, “It just happened. I didn’t realize that children needed different puppets. Some adults who saw my show were not happy with kids watching it. That’s when I realized that there’s no sexuality education here, so it is better not to do these shows for children. Now I consciously make a division, but personally, I don’t think there’s a difference.”

