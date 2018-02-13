Vandana Shiva Explains The Role Of Women Behind The Survival Of The Entire Earth

Though society time and again fails to acknowledge the contribution of women, it would literally fall apart if women stop doing the kind of things they do. Women are integral to survival and Vandana Shiva is a woman who wholeheartedly swears by this fact.

Vandana Shiva is a scholar and environmental activist who is based in Delhi. An advocate of feminism, she has written quite a number of books based on the realities of Indian women and the misconceptions associated with them.

Vandana’s work majorly revolves around women who are farmers and she contributed to the agricultural community by initiating the Navdanya project. In a recent interview with Playground, she expressed how women are potent enough to combat the lack of resources if rightly empowered and provided with proper education. She also stressed the different type of knowledge, quoting knowledge to care and sare as examples.

In the interview, she talked about how the women were always left with what was considered the ‘unnecessary jobs’ such as managing the home. According to her, they were actually the key jobs as they nurtured the entire family and helped them thrive. She talked about women’s empowerment and urged to make strong empowered women communities.

Here is the entire interview:

