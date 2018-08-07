Vandana Chavan Of NCP To Be The Likely Opposition Candidate For The Post Of RS Deputy Chairman

As per the latest discussions, NCP’s Vandana Chavan is most likely to be the opposition candidate in the upcoming elections for the post of the deputy chairperson of Rajya Sabha. A final decision, however, is yet to be made.

The news came out after a second round of meeting that was held earlier today. The opposition is speculating that Chavan would be able to gain the support of all the opposition party including a few of the NDA allies.

“Though we would again meet but it’s almost finalised that Chavan of NCP would be the opposition candidate,” a senior opposition party leader said as per a report by The Times of India.

A senior opposition leader expressed that it was observed during the meeting that an NCP candidate from Maharashtra will be able to get the support of Shiv Sena, an NDA ally.

“SAD is not very pleased with NDA. They have good relations with NCP. If they vote for Chavan, it will certainly not be very easy for NDA,” the leader said.

