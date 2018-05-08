Vaginal Birth After C-Section? Here’s All You Need To Know

To begin with, C-Section or vaginal birth – as long as the baby and mother are healthy, both ways of delivery are beautiful. Vaginal birth is considered safer and better but it is always recommended to opt for the option that suits the best for your body.

A question that bothers mothers, who have undergone c-section or caesarean, is if it’s risky to opt for vaginal birth after caesarean. Recently, scientists from the University of Alberta, along with researchers from various other institutions, explored the question and its probable answers. It was found that attempted vaginal birth after caesarean (VBAC) is associated with higher rates of adverse effects or death for mothers and infants.

“The absolute rates of adverse maternal and neonatal outcomes are low with both attempted VBAC and elective repeat caesarean delivery,” said researcher Carmen Young. “Both are reasonable options for women in general; however, attempted VBAC continues to be associated with higher relative rates of severe adverse maternal and neonatal outcomes compared with an elective repeat caesarean delivery,” added Young.

For women who have had a single previous caesarean section, the best mode of delivery in a later pregnancy is controversial, as there are risks and benefits to attempting a VBAC or having an elective repeat caesarean section.

It was found that an attempted VBAC is associated with a higher risk of uterine rupture, haemorrhage, and other maternal and infant complications. Also, repeated caesarean sections are associated with an increased risk of surgical complications and placental complications in subsequent pregnancies. It is also difficult to predict which patients will have a successful VBAC.

According to Dr Anjali Talwalkar, obstetrics and gynaecology, Kohinoor Hospital, VBAC can be unsafe as there may be medical indications that called for a c-section during the first delivery itself. She explained, “There are recurrent indications and non recurrent indications for example if the mother does not have any space in her pelvis, which is called cephalopelvic disproportion.” She added, “There is another indication under which there might have been some emergency due to the baby’s health that calls for a caesarean delivery, in such cases we can still consider a normal second delivery.” She concluded by saying that there are too many risks involved in a vaginal delivery as compared to c-section.

