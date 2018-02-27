Vacant Berths In Trains To Be Offered To Women First And Then To The Elderly, Says Indian Railways

The rule for the unutilized berths in trains is that they are offered to wait-listed passengers, with no regards to gender. But now the Indian Railways is planning to offer these berths to the women passengers on the waiting list first, under the ladies quota, and then to senior citizens.

For senior citizens, women passengers of 45 and above, and pregnant women, a combined quota of six lower berths per sleeper-class coach and three lower berths per AC 3-tier and AC 2-tier coach is available. Also in AC 3-tier coaches of fully air-conditioned or express trains like Rajdhani, Duronto, four lower berths are reserved under this quota.

Planning to “modify the logic of utilising accommodation earmarked under the ladies quota”, the railway board has written to the staff in a circular that said, “If there are no such passengers and the berths are left vacant, the onboard ticket checking staff shall be authorised to allot this accommodation to any other lady passenger/senior citizen….”

The quota has been fixed last year by the railways for the differently-abled passengers in Third AC coach of mail and express trains and earlier, the provision of lower berth quota existed in sleeper class only.

H/T: Hindustan Times